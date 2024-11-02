Indian-American entrepreneur Karthik Naralasetty on a mission to transform the hills in Texas as Mayor

With the slogan, “Transparency is the game, Karthik is the name,” Indian-American entrepreneur and community advocate Karthik Naralasetty is running for Mayor of The Hills, Texas. Known for his innovative ventures and service-minded approach, Karthik’s journey from Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, to the U.S. reflects his deep-rooted passion for public service and innovation.

Inspired by his father’s charitable work in India, Karthik’s campaign emphasizes transparency, community safety, and youth engagement, aiming to make him the first Indian-American mayor of The Hills.

Karthik’s family legacy laid the foundation for his community-oriented mindset. His father, a social advocate, founded Villages Integrated Social Action, a nonprofit dedicated to rural development in India.

This experience fostered Karthik’s desire to lead and serve, prompting his move to the U.S. for higher education at Rutgers University. Although he initially pursued computer science, Karthik dropped out to launch Socialblood, a global platform tackling the blood donation crisis through digital networks.

His initiative reached over 120 million people in 21 countries, thanks to a partnership with Facebook.

- Advertisement -

Continuing his entrepreneurial journey, Karthik founded Pawsh, a platform connecting dog owners with groomers, and also worked as a product design consultant for major corporations like Apple and Walmart.

His experience blending technology with community-focused goals provides him a strong foundation as he moves toward local government. His journey reflects a commitment to addressing social issues through technological solutions, proving that innovation can drive meaningful change.

Karthik’s vision for The Hills encompasses several core initiatives. He aims to preserve the community’s unique character, opposing developments that may threaten its charm. To enhance safety, he advocates for improved traffic management and enhanced security measures, especially for local schools.

“Transparency is the game,” Karthik’s mantra, is central to his campaign’s emphasis on open governance through accessible communication between officials and residents.

Additionally, Karthik seeks to reduce the financial burden on residents by advocating for lower property taxes and restructuring fees. Recognizing the value of fostering youth innovation, he proposed the Hills Future Innovators Program, offering mentorship and competitions to support young entrepreneurs.

With a background in tech, he also aims to improve The Hills’ digital infrastructure to facilitate resident engagement and streamline city services.

Since moving to The Hills, Karthik has actively engaged in community initiatives, from opposing a nearby cell tower to promoting local cultural festivals such as Diwali. He has also been instrumental in launching the farmers market, which encourages community bonding.

His blend of high-level entrepreneurial experience and community dedication positions him as a promising candidate, with values rooted in open governance and public safety.

Karthik’s mayoral campaign embodies a commitment to inclusivity, safety, and progress for The Hills. By drawing on his expertise and deep community ties, he aspires to lead with a vision of transparent and responsive governance, embodying a new era for The Hills.