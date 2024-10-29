President Biden celebrates Diwali with over 600 Indian American leaders at the White House

In a grand Diwali celebration at the White House, President Joe Biden honored the vibrant South Asian American community alongside more than 600 prominent Indian American congress members, executives, and public figures.

Reflecting on the holiday’s deep significance, Biden stated, “As President, I have been honored to host the biggest Diwali receptions ever at the White House. To me, it means a great deal.” He expressed gratitude for the contributions of South Asian Americans, including Vice President Kamala Harris and Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy, who Biden noted are “key members of my staff.”

Tune in as I deliver remarks at a White House celebration of Diwali. https://t.co/72AJ9Fw0lO — President Biden (@POTUS) October 28, 2024

In a nod to the nation’s history and spirit, Biden remarked that even in the face of challenges and growing hostility, “America reminds us all of our power to be the light, all of us.”

He shared his memories of the first Diwali celebration at the White House in 2016, recalling the impact on America’s diverse immigrant communities. He lit the ceremonial diya in the Blue Room, symbolizing the triumph of light over darkness, and extended heartfelt thanks to South Asian Americans for their contributions to democracy and cultural inclusion in the U.S.

The event also included an introduction by Indian American youth activist Shrusti Amula, a message from astronaut Sunita Williams, and reflections on how the Diwali tradition has grown to be celebrated “openly and proudly here in the White House.”