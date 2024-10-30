US ambassador to India Eric Garcetti celebrates Diwali with bhangra performance to ‘Tauba Tauba’ song | Watch video

US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, joined Diwali celebrations at the US Embassy in Delhi, bringing energy to the event with a lively Bhangra performance. Garcetti, dressed in traditional kurta-pyjama and a shawl, danced to the popular Bollywood song “Tauba Tauba” from the film Bad Newz, which stars Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri.

The celebration at the embassy on October 30 was part of Garcetti’s ongoing efforts to strengthen the US-India cultural connection and build on the longstanding relationship between the two countries.

U.S. Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti (@USAmbIndia) stole the spotlight at the U.S. Embassy’s Diwali celebration in Delhi with an energetic Bhangra to Tauba Tauba!#HappyDiwaliIndia #TaubaTauba #Diwali2024@Geeta_Mohan | @ITGGlobal pic.twitter.com/9w04Xf8DGB — India Today Global (@ITGGlobal) October 30, 2024

During the festivities, Garcetti expressed gratitude and acknowledged the significance of Diwali for Indian Americans and the wider Indian community, both in the United States and globally. He shared his sentiments on social media, writing, “What a beautiful celebration of Diwali at the @WhiteHouse! As we celebrate the journey of light, we also honor the invaluable contributions of Indian Americans who deepen the #USIndia bond. From New Delhi to D.C., may the light of Diwali illuminate every corner of the world and spread the message of peace and prosperity #CelebrateWithUS #HappyDiwali.” His words emphasized Diwali’s message of hope and the enduring spirit of peace and prosperity it represents.

Meanwhile, on October 28, US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden hosted a Diwali celebration at the White House. In what will likely be their final Diwali event at the White House, they welcomed a gathering of Indian Americans from across the country. President Biden spoke about the growing influence of the Indian American community in the US, noting its contributions to all aspects of American society.

Happy Diwali from the White House! Together, may we show the power in the gathering of light. pic.twitter.com/IHKn2gvj5s — The White House (@WhiteHouse) October 29, 2024

“The South Asian American community has enriched every part of American life,” Biden said. “Yours is the fastest-growing and most engaged community in the world… Now, Diwali is celebrated openly and proudly in the White House.” His remarks highlighted the community’s increasing presence and the cultural integration of Diwali in the US.

The White House posted images from the event on social media, captioning them, “Happy Diwali from the White House! Together, may we show the power in the gathering of light.” Biden used the occasion to remind the guests of the challenges facing American democracy, speaking about the significance of unity in a diverse nation.

He noted, “This is not my house; this is your house… Today we face an inflection point… Every once in a few generations we are reminded to not take the Idea of America for granted. American Democracy has never been easy. In a country as diverse as ours, we debate, we dissent… but the key is, we never lose sight of how we got here and why.”

Both Garcetti’s and Biden’s celebrations underscore the cultural bridges Diwali helps to build. By joining these festivities, US leaders continue to honor the spirit of the festival, which symbolizes the triumph of light over darkness and unity across cultures, reflecting the shared values that form the foundation of US-India relations.