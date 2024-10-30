24.3 C
New York
Wednesday, October 30, 2024
Subscribe
HomeTrendingUS ambassador to India Eric Garcetti celebrates Diwali with bhangra performance to...
Trending

US ambassador to India Eric Garcetti celebrates Diwali with bhangra performance to ‘Tauba Tauba’ song | Watch video

By: vibhuti

Date:

A screen grab of the video of Eric Garcetti performing Bhangra on 'Tauba Tauba' song. (Photo credit: @ITGGlobal)

Related stories

US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, joined Diwali celebrations at the US Embassy in Delhi, bringing energy to the event with a lively Bhangra performance. Garcetti, dressed in traditional kurta-pyjama and a shawl, danced to the popular Bollywood song “Tauba Tauba” from the film Bad Newz, which stars Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri.

The celebration at the embassy on October 30 was part of Garcetti’s ongoing efforts to strengthen the US-India cultural connection and build on the longstanding relationship between the two countries.

During the festivities, Garcetti expressed gratitude and acknowledged the significance of Diwali for Indian Americans and the wider Indian community, both in the United States and globally. He shared his sentiments on social media, writing, “What a beautiful celebration of Diwali at the @WhiteHouse! As we celebrate the journey of light, we also honor the invaluable contributions of Indian Americans who deepen the #USIndia bond. From New Delhi to D.C., may the light of Diwali illuminate every corner of the world and spread the message of peace and prosperity #CelebrateWithUS #HappyDiwali.” His words emphasized Diwali’s message of hope and the enduring spirit of peace and prosperity it represents.

Meanwhile, on October 28, US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden hosted a Diwali celebration at the White House. In what will likely be their final Diwali event at the White House, they welcomed a gathering of Indian Americans from across the country. President Biden spoke about the growing influence of the Indian American community in the US, noting its contributions to all aspects of American society.

“The South Asian American community has enriched every part of American life,” Biden said. “Yours is the fastest-growing and most engaged community in the world… Now, Diwali is celebrated openly and proudly in the White House.” His remarks highlighted the community’s increasing presence and the cultural integration of Diwali in the US.

- Advertisement -

The White House posted images from the event on social media, captioning them, “Happy Diwali from the White House! Together, may we show the power in the gathering of light.” Biden used the occasion to remind the guests of the challenges facing American democracy, speaking about the significance of unity in a diverse nation.

He noted, “This is not my house; this is your house… Today we face an inflection point… Every once in a few generations we are reminded to not take the Idea of America for granted. American Democracy has never been easy. In a country as diverse as ours, we debate, we dissent… but the key is, we never lose sight of how we got here and why.”

Both Garcetti’s and Biden’s celebrations underscore the cultural bridges Diwali helps to build. By joining these festivities, US leaders continue to honor the spirit of the festival, which symbolizes the triumph of light over darkness and unity across cultures, reflecting the shared values that form the foundation of US-India relations.

vibhuti
vibhuti

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Sunita Williams mentions her father keeping roots intact after he shifted from India to the US in her White House Diwali wish
Next article
Ananya Panday’s rumored boyfriend Walker Blanco spotted at her 26th birthday bash

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Ananya Panday’s rumored boyfriend Walker Blanco spotted at her 26th birthday bash

Entertainment 0
Ananya Panday, the Bollywood actress known for her roles...

Salman Khan set for ‘Da-Bangg The Tour – Reloaded’ in Dubai amid death threats from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi

Entertainment 0
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is gearing up to headline...

Ajay Devgn unveils first poster of ‘Azaad,’ starring Rasha Thadani and Aaman Devgan, teaser to drop this Diwali

Entertainment 0
Ajay Devgn has stirred excitement by unveiling the first...

Popular

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc