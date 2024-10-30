Sunita Williams mentions her father keeping roots intact after he shifted from India to the US in her White House Diwali wish

In a heartwarming video message from the International Space Station (ISS), Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams conveyed her Diwali greetings to everyone celebrating the festival on Earth. Floating 260 miles above, Williams spoke of her unique perspective this year as she celebrated Diwali in space and fondly remembered her father’s efforts to preserve their cultural heritage.

“Greetings from the ISS,” Williams began. “I want to extend my warmest wishes for a Happy Diwali to everyone celebrating today at the White House and around the world,” she added, embracing the festival’s spirit of joy and connection.

Sharing memories of her father’s influence, Williams described how he had kept their family closely connected to their roots, celebrating Indian festivals and passing on traditions. “This year, I have the unique opportunity to celebrate Diwali from 260 miles above Earth on the ISS,” she noted, adding, “My father kept and shared his cultural roots by teaching us about Diwali and other Indian festivals.”

NASA Astronaut Sunita Williams wishes Happy Diwali from 260 Miles above the Earth on the International Space Station. pic.twitter.com/pmFtjPQ1f4 — Amol Parth (@ParthAmol) October 29, 2024

NASA released Williams’ message as part of a special celebration held at the White House to honor Diwali. She highlighted the festival’s symbolism, saying, “Diwali is a time of joy as goodness in the world prevails.”

Williams also expressed gratitude toward President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris for commemorating Diwali with the Indian American community. “Thank you to the President and the Vice President for celebrating Diwali with our community today and for recognizing the many contributions of our community,” she said.

Williams’ poignant message resonated deeply as it arrived amid a gathering at the White House for Diwali celebrations. It underscored the significance of cultural festivities transcending boundaries, with traditions and sentiments shared across continents—and even beyond Earth’s atmosphere.

Williams and fellow astronaut Barry “Butch” Wilmore have been stationed on the ISS since June after launching on Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft on its first crewed mission. The spacecraft, initially intended to bring the crew back to Earth, encountered operational concerns, leading NASA to deem it “too risky” for the return trip.

Consequently, the Starliner returned to Earth without a crew on September 6, after NASA announced in August that the return journey for Wilmore and Williams would require adjustments.

Their mission has involved extensive scientific research and daily operations at the ISS, as NASA continues to expand its knowledge of space environments and the effects of extended space travel.

Williams and Wilmore are scheduled to return to Earth in February, marking the completion of their long-term assignment and re-entry into Earth’s gravity after months of orbiting the planet.