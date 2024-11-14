Ranveer Singh shares photos of very special moments with Deepika Padukone on their 6th wedding anniversary

Bollywood’s beloved duo, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, celebrate their sixth wedding anniversary this year, marking it with an extra dose of joy as they welcomed their first child, a daughter named Dua, in September.

The couple, who famously tied the knot in a picturesque ceremony at Lake Como, Italy, continues to capture fans’ hearts with their deep bond, infectious chemistry, and love for each other, as seen in numerous happy moments shared over the years.

Their journey together has been filled with moments of laughter, love, and companionship that define true couple goals. As we celebrate “DeepVeer’s” love story, let’s revisit some of their most cherished moments.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

When Deepika and Ranveer shared their maternity shoot photos, fans were overjoyed. The couple looked radiant, capturing the essence of excitement and anticipation for the arrival of their little one.

- Advertisement -

The pictures, which spread like wildfire on social media, showed Deepika’s elegance and Ranveer’s unmistakable joy as they awaited their first child. Together, they posed with a perfect blend of glamor and intimacy, giving fans a glimpse of their growing family.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by दीपिका पादुकोण (@deepikapadukone)

Deepika and Ranveer have a way of making even the simplest moments extraordinary. Whether it’s a quiet dinner date or a shared laugh at a public event, they never fail to express their love and admiration for one another.

Over the years, they’ve shared candid pictures that highlight the fun, friendship, and understanding they bring to their relationship. These photos remind their fans of the power of love and have set the bar high for couple goals.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

Their love story began on the sets of Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, where sparks flew, and their journey together officially began. The film holds a special place in their hearts as it marked the beginning of their relationship.

“The one that changed our lives forever…in more ways than one!” Ranveer has said of the film. Their on-screen chemistry in the movie, combined with their off-screen romance, made it evident to fans that they were destined to be together.

In a recent episode of Koffee With Karan, Ranveer recalled a memorable first encounter with Deepika. He shared a story about a dramatic moment during their reading for Ram-Leela at director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s home.

“There was a famous or infamous reading for Ram-Leela at Mr. Bhansali’s house in Versova,” he recounted. “I was supposed to meet him before Deepika’s arrival. So I was sitting at the table, and the door was on my left. He has these heavy doors, and he lives by the seaside. So, these heavy doors open, and the gush of wind comes from the sea. There, Deepika enters wearing this white chikankari, hair blowing due to the sea wind, just like some sadgi ki moorat. I was like, ‘Oh My God.'”

As they celebrate their anniversary, Deepika and Ranveer continue to inspire countless fans with their love, resilience, and shared dreams. Their journey, from co-stars to life partners and now parents, represents not only the fairytale romance but also the friendship and mutual respect they’ve built over the years.

Here’s to many more years of happiness, laughter, and beautiful memories for Bollywood’s power couple, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.