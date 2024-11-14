Jaya Bachchan shines in first look of ‘Dil Ka Darwaaza Khol Na Darling’

As rumors swirl about Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s marriage facing challenges, Jaya Bachchan has drawn attention with a fresh look in her upcoming film, Dil Ka Darwaaza Khol Na Darling.

While the couple has remained silent on the divorce speculation, Jaya’s appearance in the movie’s first look has captivated fans and added excitement for the 2025 release.

On November 14, Tips Films released the first images from Dil Ka Darwaaza Khol Na Darling on Instagram with the caption, “Unlocking Love and Laughter, Dil Ka Darwaaza Khol Na Darling hitting screens in 2025! Are you ready to turn the key?”

The film, directed by Vikas Bahl and produced by Tips Films, Baweja Studios Ltd, and Jumping Tomato Studios, promises to be a family entertainer. Bahl, known for his previous work on Super 30, Queen, and Shaitaan, brings his touch to this project as well.

In the promotional images, Jaya is seen glowing on stage, dressed in a classic white shirt, black skirt, and scarf while singing into a microphone, clearly embracing her character with joy.

Behind her, co-stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Wamiqa Gabbi bring a lively energy to the scene, with Siddhant sporting a relaxed red sweatshirt and jeans and Wamiqa dazzling in a colorful, eye-catching outfit. Swanand Kirkire also joins the star-studded cast in a key role.

This film marks Jaya Bachchan’s return to the screen after her praised role in Karan Johar’s 2023 family drama Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, which also starred Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and others.

That film was both critically and commercially successful, earning over ₹350 crore globally.

With the anticipation for Dil Ka Darwaaza Khol Na Darling building and the added curiosity over the Bachchan family’s private lives, Jaya’s presence in the film provides a welcome distraction for fans. The movie is set to hit cinemas in 2025, adding to a busy Bollywood lineup for that year.