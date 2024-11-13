5.8 C
Wednesday, November 13, 2024
Rumors and reactions stir RHONY as Erin Lichy shares scandalous news about Rebecca Minkoff’s pregnancy

By: vibhuti

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 08: Rebecca Minkoff attends Glamour Women of the Year at Times Square EDITION Hotel on October 08, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Glamour)

Drama and intrigue took center stage on the November 12 episode of The Real Housewives of New York City as rumors began circulating about fashion designer Rebecca Minkoff’s pregnancy. Erin Lichy ignited the conversation by telling fellow cast members Jessel Taank and Brynn Whitfield that Minkoff was expecting a baby, with a twist—her husband Gavin Bellour might not be the father.

“It’s not confirmed,” Erin cautiously prefaced before elaborating that a mutual friend had hinted Rebecca had recently had a wild night. Jessel probed for details, and Erin hinted that Rebecca herself was unclear about the paternity, saying, “She doesn’t know who the dad is.”

The rumor left Brynn and Jessel shocked, and Brynn humorously confessed her own assumptions about personalities. “I don’t trust the quiet ones. I’m loud and I’m a f—ing prude,” Brynn mused.

Later in the episode, the story grew legs as Brynn shared the revelation with Sai De Silva and Racquel Chevremont before a group dodgeball game. With a sly tone, Brynn added fuel to the fire by describing Rebecca’s supposed adventurous side: “I heard she’s a freak in the sheets… They have fun with other people and stuff. Regardless of the consequences.” She hinted that Rebecca was now “paying the biggest kind of price” by potentially having another man’s baby.

Brynn’s determination to verify the details led her to contact some of Gavin’s friends. According to her, they confirmed that the couple was “into hippie s—” and that Gavin seemed unconcerned about the baby’s paternity. As Brynn shared this with more housewives, the rumor spread like wildfire. Jenna Lyons and Ubah Hassan soon learned of the drama from Sai, who filled them in on the swirling speculation.

When Rebecca finally arrived, unaware of the rumors, Jenna discreetly pulled her aside to warn her that conversations were happening behind her back. With subtle caution, Jenna advised, “I just want you to be very careful.”

Though Jenna avoided discussing specifics, Rebecca sensed the gravity of the situation and quickly connected the dots. “Erin, you f—ing told her?” she exclaimed, catching Erin off guard. Erin admitted she had shared the story but only with Brynn and Jessel.

The episode concluded with Rebecca leaving the dodgeball field, visibly upset. Erin followed her outside, but their heated exchange transformed into laughter and a hug, leaving viewers to wonder whether Rebecca’s reaction was genuine or if there was more humor to the scandalous gossip than first met the eye.

