Family of actress Chanel Maya Banks pleads for public’s help after her mysterious disappearance in Los Angeles

The family of actress Chanel Maya Banks, known for her roles in Blue Bloods and Gossip Girl, is actively searching for her after she went missing from the Los Angeles area on October 30.

The 36-year-old actress, also credited as Chanel Farrell, had recently been living in Playa Vista. Family members, deeply worried over her unexplained absence, have flown in from across the country to support the search efforts.

According to Danielle-Tori Singh, Banks’ cousin who flew in from Toronto, the family became increasingly alarmed after five days passed without any communication from Chanel.

Singh, who is extremely close to Banks, stated, “Five days without hearing from my cousin is red flags and alarm bells. She doesn’t go more than 48 hours without speaking to me or her mom. … That girl is more like a big sister to me.”

After conducting welfare checks, the authorities were unable to locate Chanel at her apartment. However, family members later visited her home, where they discovered her personal belongings and her dog still inside. Banks’ husband, who has not been publicly named, was reportedly uncooperative, causing more distress for her family.

Singh explained that the husband has allegedly removed missing-person flyers from various posts and cars around the neighborhood and is unwilling to cooperate with either the family or the police. “He’s not willing to help LAPD. He’s not willing to help me or her mom find her,” Singh said.

The family has since launched a GoFundMe page to assist in their search efforts, including plans to hire a private investigator, citing concerns over the level of urgency from law enforcement. They believe that additional resources and support could expedite the investigation and provide answers about Banks’ whereabouts.

Chanel Maya Banks’ acting career, which once involved appearances in popular series like Blue Bloods, Twelve, and Gossip Girl, had shifted in recent years as she focused more on writing. Her family remains deeply unsettled by her sudden disappearance, with Singh expressing her worry, saying, “I can tell you in my soul, in my gut, something is not right. … We’re crossing two weeks now without a word, without a sound. Nothing.”

Local authorities continue to investigate the case, and the family has been distributing flyers throughout the Playa Vista area, hoping that someone might have information about Banks’ last known movements. The case has drawn attention online, and Banks’ loved ones are hopeful that raising awareness will encourage others to come forward with any details.

The family’s desperate efforts reflect their growing concerns, and the public is encouraged to report any information they may have about Banks’ disappearance to assist in the investigation