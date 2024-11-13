Leonardo DiCaprio at 50: A look back at his high-profile relationships with 30 famous women

As Leonardo DiCaprio celebrates his 50th birthday, it’s not only his illustrious acting career that grabs attention but also his relationships with some of the world’s most well-known supermodels, actors, and celebrities. DiCaprio, who recently celebrated his milestone with his current girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti, has dated a long list of famous women over the years.

In the 1990s, young DiCaprio was romantically linked with actors Heather Graham and Juliette Lewis, as well as supermodel Kate Moss. As his career gained momentum, so did his romantic escapades, dating stars like Natasha Henstridge and Demi Moore. In 2000, he dated model Gisele Bündchen, marking one of his most publicized relationships, which lasted several years.

Throughout the 2000s, DiCaprio’s dating list continued with names like Bar Refaeli, a model with whom he had a long-term relationship. After they split in 2011, DiCaprio briefly dated Blake Lively. His reputation for dating supermodels grew stronger as he was seen with Erin Heatherton, Toni Garrn, and even Rihanna around 2015.

In recent years, DiCaprio’s relationships have included a long-term romance with Camila Morrone, ending in 2022, and a brief connection with Gigi Hadid. He is currently with Vittoria Ceretti, a model he began dating in 2023.

Despite his high-profile romances, DiCaprio has consistently maintained a private stance on his relationships. With a history that reads like a Who’s Who of the fashion and entertainment industry, DiCaprio’s love life continues to fascinate fans and media alike.