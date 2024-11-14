Why Priyanka Chopra nearly said ‘no’ to ‘Aitraaz’! Director Subhash Ghai hints at sequel plans

Celebrating the 20th anniversary of Aitraaz, director Subhash Ghai announced an eagerly awaited sequel to the 2004 thriller, which starred Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, and Priyanka Chopra.

Early this morning, Ghai took to Instagram to acknowledge Chopra’s memorable performance, sharing a still of her from the original film and captioning it with admiration: “BOLD AND BEAUTIFUL PRIYANKA CHOPRA DARED N DID IT. That’s why cine lovers can not forget her performance even after 20 years today in Aitraaz – produced by Mukta Arts.”

Ghai reminisced about how Chopra initially felt apprehensive about taking on the bold role but ultimately portrayed it with remarkable confidence. He then confirmed, “Now MUKTA ARTS is ready for Aitraaz 2 with a finest script with 3 years of hard work. Just wait n watch.”

The original Aitraaz, directed by Abbas-Mastan, became a defining moment for Chopra, showcasing her as a driven, ambitious woman willing to go to any lengths to get what she wants. Her portrayal of the antagonist was both daring and praised, securing her multiple awards and a solidified place in Bollywood as a versatile actor.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Ghai shared his excitement about the upcoming project and the script, which has been penned by Amit Rai, the writer-director of Oh My God 2. “I’ve heard a fantastic script from Amit Rai… We are getting so many calls from various studios that they are interested in making the film. And I must say that Amit again has a big hit script with him at the moment. I really loved it,” Ghai said.

Discussing the casting, Ghai hinted at a “bold role” for the female lead, comparable to Chopra’s original performance, and hinted that the actor chosen would likely receive acclaim similar to Chopra’s. “We do have a wish list, but let’s see who will be finalized. It will be a bold role again, which I am sure will get a lot of awards for the actor, as it did for Priyanka,” he added.

The original film also featured Amrish Puri, Annu Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Vivek Shauq, and Preeti Puri, delivering a gripping storyline loosely inspired by the 1994 Hollywood film Disclosure. Released alongside Shah Rukh Khan’s Veer-Zaara, Aitr