Telugu actor and producer Niharika Konidela makes a cameo in ‘Committee Kurrollu’

The much-anticipated film Committee Kurrollu has officially hit the screens today, garnering a positive buzz from its paid premieres. Produced by Niharika Konidela, the film marks her latest venture into the world of cinema, showcasing a village drama with a modest budget.

Niharika Konidela, known for her active role in promoting her projects, has been particularly enthusiastic about Committee Kurrollu. In a delightful twist, she makes a brief but notable appearance in the film. Niharika will be seen in a cameo role during a song sequence in the second half of the movie.

Set against the backdrop of the Godavari region, Committee Kurrollu delves into the lives of a group of friends navigating their way through various challenges. The film features a fresh cast of new faces, with Yadhu Vamsi at the helm as the director and Anudeep Dev providing the musical score.

The film’s narrative explores themes rooted in village life, aiming to capture the essence of community and camaraderie. Despite the film’s modest budget, it has managed to create a buzz due to its engaging storyline and the involvement of Niharika Konidela, whose cameo is eagerly anticipated by fans and critics alike.

As Committee Kurrollu begins its theatrical run, it will be interesting to see how the film fares at the box office and how audiences respond to Niharika’s special appearance. Stay tuned for more updates and reviews on this intriguing new release.