26.9 C
New York
Friday, August 9, 2024
Subscribe
HomeEntertainmentCheck out Priyanka Chopra's new look as she preps for 'Citadel 2'
Entertainment

Check out Priyanka Chopra’s new look as she preps for ‘Citadel 2’

By: vibhuti

Date:

Priyanka recently wrapped shooting for her Hollywood film The Bluff also hails from Russo Brothers' banner AGBO Studios and Amazon MGM Studios. (Photo credit: Getty images)

Related stories

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas is set to begin shooting for the second season of her series Citadel soon.

The actor, 42, shared a story on Instagram which features the actor sitting in the backseat of the car flaunting her new lenses.

In the video, the actor can be heard saying, “New eye colour for Citadel, what do you think?” She captioned it, “@Citadelonprime prep! Here we go…!”

priyanka chopra screenshot
A screen grab of Priyanka Chopra’s story announcing Citadel 2. (Photo credit: @priyankachopra)

The action series Citadel released last year with Jonas and Richard Madden in the lead roles alongside Stanley Tucci and Ashleigh Cummings.

- Advertisement -

The series was renewed last year with Joe Russo set to direct all the episodes.

The Indian version of Citadel features Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in lead roles and it is titled Citadel: Honey Bunny.

Directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, the series on November 7 on Prime Video.

Priyanka recently wrapped shooting for her Hollywood film The Bluff also hails from Russo Brothers’ banner AGBO Studios and Amazon MGM Studios. It is directed by Frank E Flowers, who has co-written it with Joe Ballarini.

vibhuti
vibhuti

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba: Vicky Kaushal praises Taapsee Pannu and Sunny Kaushal’s film
Next article
Telugu actor and producer Niharika Konidela makes a cameo in ‘Committee Kurrollu’

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Indian court grants bail to AAP leader Manish Sisodia in excise policy case

India News 0
The Supreme Court has granted bail to Aam Aadmi...

Significant drop in visa applications after new restrictions

UK News 0
The number of international applications for work and study...

Arshad Nadeem wins historic gold in javelin, Neeraj Chopra takes silver at Paris 2024

Sports 0
On Thursday, Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan won the Olympic...

Popular

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc