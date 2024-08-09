Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba: Vicky Kaushal praises Taapsee Pannu and Sunny Kaushal’s film

Vicky Kaushal recently shared his praise for the film Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, starring Taapsee Pannu and Sunny Kaushal. After watching a special screening, Vicky expressed his enthusiasm for the film.

He said, “Taking the twists, turns, romance and romaanch notches up from the first part… whatey mazzedaar watch. Don’t miss it! Congrats team.”

He also congratulated his brother Sunny Kaushal, stating, “@sunsunnykhez You have truly surprised me with your ability to pull off such a twisted character. So tastefully done. I know how excited you were to take up this part and could see you have fun playing it through and through. So proud! Onwards and upwards brother. ❤️❤️❤️.”

The film picks up where the first instalment, Haseen Dillruba, left off. Rani and Rishu, played by Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey, are back. This time, they are in Agra, trying to start fresh while evading the authorities.

Sunny Kaushal joins the cast as Abhimanyu, adding new twists to the story. The film also features Jimmy Shergill and other actors, bringing more drama and suspense to the narrative.

Directed by Jayprad Desai and written by Kanika Dhillon, Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba is produced by Aanand L Rai’s Colour Yellow Productions and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series Films.