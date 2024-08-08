20 C
Bollywood star Imran Khan says he used steroids over ‘pressure’ to meet Bollywood’s masculine standards

Indian Bollywood actor Imran Khan attends the launch of veteran actress, director and producer Asha Parekh's autobiography 'The Hit Girl' in Mumbai on April 10, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / - (Photo credit should read -/AFP via Getty Images)

Imran Khan has recently shed light on the intense pressures faced by male actors in Bollywood, particularly concerning physical appearance and masculinity. In a candid discussion on the YouTube channel We Are Yuvaa, Imran opened up about how the rise of the superhero genre and the influence of social media have intensified these pressures.

Imran revealed that the drive to appear muscular and fit has become a significant pressure point for male actors over the past two decades. This shift, he notes, parallels the long-standing pressures on female actors to maintain an appealing and youthful look. However, with the growing popularity of superhero films, the expectations for male actors to have a larger-than-life physique have become more pronounced.

He specifically mentioned Hrithik Roshan as a key figure in this transformation, noting that Roshan’s sculpted body has set a new benchmark for masculinity in Bollywood. Additionally, the muscular physiques of actors like Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt from the 90s have added to this evolving standard.

Khan candidly admitted to using steroids to achieve a more masculine appearance in response to these industry pressures. He described his efforts to conform to the superhero physique as unsustainable, stating, “I tried my best to fit in, but I’m not built like Captain America or Thor. I used steroids, but it’s not a sustainable solution.” This revelation highlights the extreme lengths to which some actors may go to meet the industry’s evolving standards of physical appearance.

Khan’s discussion also touched on the impact of social media in amplifying these pressures. He explained that social media platforms exacerbate the scrutiny and expectations placed on actors, making it increasingly challenging to maintain a desired image.

This added pressure, combined with the high expectations set by industry trends and successful actors, has contributed to a demanding and sometimes unhealthy environment for many in the profession.

The conversation about physical appearance and its impact on actors’ mental and physical health is not new, but Imran’s disclosure provides a personal perspective on the issue. He also reflected on his own journey, including his decision to step away from acting after the failure of his film Katti Batti.

In an interview with Film Companion, Imran shared that he left the film industry because he felt disconnected from his true self and the demands of the profession. He expressed that while acting can be an option, maintaining his personal well-being and authenticity is more important.

Despite recent rumors suggesting a comeback with the film Happy Patel, backed by Aamir Khan, Imran has dismissed these claims. His focus now appears to be on aligning his career and personal life with his own values rather than conforming to industry pressures.

Imran Khan’s revelations offer a glimpse into the challenging dynamics of Bollywood, where the pursuit of physical idealism can lead to significant personal sacrifices.

Popular

