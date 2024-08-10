Arijit Singh tops Spotify as most-followed musician, surpassing Taylor Swift

Indian singer Arijit Singh has made a significant milestone by becoming the most-followed artist on Spotify, surpassing American superstar Taylor Swift. This achievement marks a notable shift in the competitive landscape of streaming music, where Singh has consistently been a strong contender.

The battle between Arijit Singh and Taylor Swift for the title of the most-followed artist has been intense. Both artists were neck and neck for a while, with their follower counts frequently changing. Recently, Singh edged out Swift with a current total of 117.2 million followers, surpassing Swift, who has 117.18 million followers. Despite this, Swift remains ahead in terms of monthly listeners, showcasing her strong streaming presence.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Music Podcast (@_themusicpodcast_)

British singer Ed Sheeran ranks third with 115.01 million followers, demonstrating his enduring popularity in the global music scene. Following him are Ariana Grande with 98 million followers and Billie Eilish with 96 million followers, rounding out the top five most-followed artists on Spotify. This positioning highlights the dominance of these artists in the streaming world and their substantial fan bases.

Singh’s rise to the top is a remarkable achievement, especially considering the competitive nature of the music industry. Last August, Singh briefly surpassed Swift to become the most-followed artist, only to be overtaken by her shortly thereafter. This time, Singh’s position as the leader is a testament to his widespread appeal and the loyalty of his fans. His success on Spotify is a significant milestone for Indian music on a global stage.

In addition to his current achievement, Singh made headlines last year as the first Indian artist to cross 100 million followers on Spotify. His success underscores the growing global recognition of Indian artists in the music industry. Alongside Singh, A R Rahman is another prominent Indian artist making waves on the platform, holding a place in the top 20 with 49 million followers.

- Advertisement -

Singh’s achievement is a proud moment for Indian music and a reflection of his exceptional talent and global appeal. As the streaming industry continues to evolve, Singh’s position as the most-followed artist on Spotify highlights his influence and the growing international reach of Indian artists.