I am a law abiding citizen, says an irked Sanjay Dutt after UK visa rejection

Sanjay Dutt has expressed his frustration over being removed from the film Son of Sardaar 2 after the UK government rejected his visa. Dutt was initially given the visa but had it canceled later, which affected his participation in the film. Ravi Kishan has now replaced him in the movie, which also stars Mrunal Thakur and Chunky Pandey.

In a recent interview with Indian media, Dutt said, “I know one thing that the UK government didn’t do the right thing.” He pointed out that after receiving the visa and completing all necessary payments, it was confusing and frustrating that the visa was canceled a month later.

“Everything was ready. Then a month later you are cancelling my Visa! I gave the UK government all the papers and everything required.”

Dutt questioned why the UK government initially issued the visa if they planned to cancel it later. “How come it took you one month to realise the laws?” he asked. He also criticized the UK, noting, “Anyway, who wants to go to UK? There are so many riots happening there. Even the Indian government has issued a statement that you should not visit UK. So, I am not missing out on anything.”

The actor, known for his roles in movies like Munna Bhai MBBS, emphasized his respect for laws and demanded the UK government correct the situation. “I am a law-abiding citizen. I go according to the law, and I respect every country’s law.”

Dutt, who is 65 years old, might still appear in a special role in Son of Sardaar 2. His scenes will now be filmed in India after the rest of the team returns from the UK.

Sanjay Dutt is also part of Housefull 5, which will also be shot in the UK. However, due to the visa issue, producer Sajid Nadiadwala has decided to shoot all of Dutt’s scenes in Mumbai instead of London.

Dutt has faced visa issues before, including difficulties related to his conviction for illegal possession of weapons in the 1993 Bombay bombings case. Despite these challenges, he has continued to be a prominent figure in Bollywood.

Son of Sardaar 2 is a sequel to the 2012 comedy hit Son of Sardaar, which was a remake of the 2010 Telugu film Maryada Ramanna. The original film, directed by Ashwni Dhir, was made with a budget of approximately $4 million and earned around $20 million worldwide.