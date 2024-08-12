Shah Rukh Khan made history at the 77th Locarno Film Festival, becoming the first Indian celebrity to receive the prestigious Pardo alla Carriera (Career Leopard) award. This lifetime achievement award honors his significant contributions to cinema and his global influence.

During the festival, Shah Rukh Khan captivated the audience with his presence and insights during a masterclass. Known for his charismatic personality, he made a memorable entrance that left a lasting impression. His appearance at the event was a highlight, marking a significant moment in his illustrious career.

One of the most talked-about moments was when Shah Rukh Khan playfully told the audience to “Google Me” during his session. This remark, delivered with his trademark wit and charm, quickly became a talking point on social media. The official X account of Google India took notice and shared the quote, further amplifying the buzz around his appearance.

The remark “Google Me” was a light-hearted way for Khan to underscore his impact and presence in the global entertainment industry. It also showcased his unique ability to blend humor with his achievements, reflecting his approachable and engaging nature.

The Locarno Film Festival’s recognition of Shah Rukh Khan highlights his remarkable career and global influence. As the first Indian to receive this honor, he has set a new benchmark for Indian cinema on the international stage. His playful “Google Me” comment added a touch of personality to the accolade, making his appearance at the festival even more memorable.