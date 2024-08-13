Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas share heartwarming moments with daughter Malti Marie

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, has charmed fans with her latest adorable videos. Nick Jonas shared these heartwarming clips, showcasing Malti’s sweet interactions with her parents.

In one video, Malti is seen excitedly saying “oh my God” before turning away from the camera, clearly delighted by something off-screen. Another clip shows her playfully pretending to cut Nick’s hair and ears using a toy scissor, adding a touch of humor to the family’s social media updates.

The videos, posted by Nick on his social media accounts, provide a glimpse into the family’s joyful moments. Alongside the videos of Malti, Nick also shared a selfie with Priyanka and their daughter, highlighting their close-knit bond. He included a touching video of Priyanka embracing her crew from her upcoming film, The Bluff, and a serene image of Malti sleeping on a flight.

Nick’s caption for the posts was simply “Lately…” accompanied by a red heart emoji, reflecting his love and pride in his growing family. These posts are a testament to the couple’s joy in parenthood and their shared moments with their fans.