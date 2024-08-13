After Kiran Rao and Javed Akhtar, ‘Animal’ director Sandeep Vanga targets Shah Rukh Khan

Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the director of Animal, might have indirectly criticized Shah Rukh Khan’s recent comments about playing villains. Vanga, known for his controversial opinions, has been defending his film and has made remarks about other figures like Kiran Rao and Javed Akhtar.

Shah Rukh Khan recently spoke about his approach to playing villains at the CNN News18 Indian of the Year event. He said, “I am a guy who is hopeful and tells happy stories. The heroes I play do good things, they give hope and happiness. If I play a bad guy, I make sure he suffers a lot, he dies a dog’s death, because I believe goodness begets goodness. And I believe badness deserves a kick in the back side.”

In response, Vanga made a comment that seemed to address Shah Rukh’s statement. During an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Vanga said, “People don’t understand what glorification means. They expect the hero to give a lecture in the climax, where he admits to all his mistakes, they expect him to die a dog’s death.”

Despite this, Vanga expressed interest in working with Shah Rukh Khan in the future. He mentioned to Dainik Bhaskar, “I want to work with Shah Rukh Khan sir. Every hero ke liye kuch na kuch idea rahega. In Hindi, I definitely want to work with Shah Rukh sir, Ranveer Singh.”