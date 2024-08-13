Kareena Kapoor criticizes Bollywood’s obsession with six-pack abs

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently shared her thoughts on Bollywood’s focus on six-pack abs, saying that talent should matter more than physique in achieving stardom. In an interview with Film Companion, she expressed her frustration, saying, “If an actor is great and talented and if people like you and connect with you, then stardom will follow.”

She added that she feels like telling some actors to “please wear their T-shirts” because she can’t stand seeing them flaunt their abs. Kapoor pointed out that having a chiseled physique doesn’t necessarily make someone a big star.

She also praised actors Bobby Deol and Ranbir Kapoor (who is her cousin) for their diverse roles and talent, rather than just their physical appearance.

She highlighted Ranbir Kapoor’s performances in films like Barfi!, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Brahmastra, Animal, and Tamasha as examples of how true talent leads to success.

Kareena, who was last seen in the film Crew by Rajesh A Krishnan, will next appear in “Singham Again,” where she will reprise her role as Avni Kamat Singham, starring opposite Ajay Devgn.