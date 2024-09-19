Flashback to 2015: Chris Martin’s surprise Coldplay performance in Delhi with Vishal Dadlani and Raghu Dixit

As excitement builds for Coldplay’s upcoming Mumbai concerts in January 2025, fans are reminiscing about the unforgettable night in 2015 when frontman Chris Martin gave a surprise performance at Summer House Cafe in Delhi.

The impromptu gig, featuring Indian musicians Vishal Dadlani and Raghu Dixit, took everyone by surprise, including Dadlani himself. Recalling the magical evening, Vishal shared, “We all were having dinner… after which Chris just said, ‘Let’s go play somewhere.’ So we did.”

The crowd was treated to an acoustic set where Chris played Coldplay hits like Fix You, Paradise, and Viva La Vida. Vishal even joined in on backing vocals. As news spread, the event became a viral sensation on social media. Raghu Dixit also described it as his “best night” of the year, highlighting the spontaneity and energy of the performance.

The event was a collaboration between Chris, Vishal, Raghu, actress Freida Pinto, and members of AIB, who also shared selfies with the Coldplay frontman, much to the envy of fans. Now, Coldplay is set to return to India for their Music of the Spheres World Tour, marking their first show in the country since 2016.