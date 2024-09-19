28.8 C
Entertainment

‘I would love to work with him right now’ Kareena Kapoor shares working with husband Saif Ali Khan

JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - DECEMBER 02: Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan attend the "Women in Cinema" red carpet during the Red Sea International Film Festival on December 02, 2022 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for The Red Sea International Film Festival)

During a recent press conference for the Kareena Kapoor Khan Festival, Kareena Kapoor opened up about her excitement to once again share the screen with her husband, Saif Ali Khan.

The Bollywood power couple, who have previously worked together in films like Omkara, Tashan, and Agent Vinod, haven’t appeared together on-screen in years. Kareena expressed her hope that an opportunity to collaborate will come her way soon. “I would love to work with him right now,” she shared, fueling fan anticipation for their potential reunion.

Kareena also discussed Saif’s highly anticipated Telugu debut in Devara: Part 1, set to hit theaters on September 27. “He’s also going to taste blood because he’s coming for the first time in a Telugu film. I think people are really excited, so I would love to do something with him soon, hopefully,” Kareena said, expressing both pride and eagerness for Saif’s new venture.

The event was held ahead of the PVRINOX celebrates 25 Years of Kareena Kapoor Khan Festival, which will honor her remarkable journey in Bollywood. Running from September 20 to September 27 across 30 cinema halls in 15 cities, the festival will screen some of Kareena’s iconic films.

Reflecting on her children’s relationship with her work, Kareena revealed that her sons, Taimur and Jeh, haven’t seen any of her films yet. “Maybe I should get them to watch something at the festival. I think we can start with Jab We Met,” she said.

Taimur, already a paparazzi favorite, humorously asks his mom, “Am I famous?” to which Kareena responds, “No, you’re not famous. I’m famous. You haven’t done anything.” With her usual wit, Kareena added, “Right now, it’s only football for him.”

