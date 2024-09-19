Alia Bhatt reacts to Kapil Sharma’s twist on Ranbir’s exes in ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ | Watch video

The much-awaited second season of The Great Indian Kapil Show is set to bring laughter and entertainment, especially with Alia Bhatt and her Jigra team gracing the stage. The recently released promo has fans buzzing, particularly a moment where Kapil Sharma playfully teased Alia about inviting one of Ranbir Kapoor’s exes on the show.

In the promo, Kapil Sharma excitedly tells Alia, “one of Ranbir Kapoor‘s ‘exes’ is in the studio, ready to make an appearance.” Alia, visibly curious and amused, asked if he was serious. But the hilarious twist left her in splits when Kapil called Gutthi in as the “ex,” making it one of the most entertaining moments of the show so far.

The promo ends with Alia Bhatt’s infectious laughter, leaving fans eagerly waiting for this hilarious episode to air. With Kapil’s perfect comedic timing and Alia’s candid reactions, it’s sure to be a treat for viewers!

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, Bollywood’s power couple, tied the knot in 2022 after years of dating. They welcomed their daughter, Raha, in 2022. The duo, known for their on-screen chemistry in Brahmāstra, continues to captivate fans with their love story and individual acting careers.