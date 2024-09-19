‘As a woman, you have to be selfish about your time’ says writer and actor Twinkle Khanna

During a recent discussion, actress-author Twinkle Khanna shared insights on the evolving role of women and the transformative power of writing. She emphasized that today’s women are no longer breaking glass ceilings but are instead creating their own unique spaces. Khanna also highlighted the importance of connecting with readers, finding time for oneself, and how curiosity and boredom fuel her creativity.

Khanna spoke about how women writers can shape narratives that impact future generations. According to her, it’s not just about writing, but about policy changes and working collectively to bring about a meaningful impact.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tweak India (@tweakindia)

Khanna believes writing is like having a conversation. A strong opening and a compelling idea are crucial to keep readers engaged, or else the effort is akin to writing in a diary.

She reflected on the beauty of writing, which allows one to relive “first” experiences—whether it’s the first kiss or first dream—even after living through them in real life.

- Advertisement -

Balancing motherhood and writing can be challenging. Khanna shared her strategy of carving out personal time early in the morning, advising women to be disciplined and protective of their personal space.

Despite the distractions of modern life, Khanna finds inspiration in boredom and curiosity. She credits her ability to observe people and wonder about their lives as a driving force behind her writing.

Twinkle Khanna, daughter of Bollywood legends Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia, has carved a unique path both personally and professionally. After a brief acting career in the 1990s, she transitioned into writing and entrepreneurship.