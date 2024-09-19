28.8 C
New York
Thursday, September 19, 2024
Subscribe
HomeEntertainment‘As a woman, you have to be selfish about your time’ says...
Entertainment

‘As a woman, you have to be selfish about your time’ says writer and actor Twinkle Khanna

By: vibhuti

Date:

Indian Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and his wife Twinkle Khanna pose for a picture during the wedding reception of actress Sonam Kapoor and businessman Anand Ahuja in Mumbai late on May 8, 2018. (Photo by Sujit Jaiswal / AFP) (Photo credit should read SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

Related stories

During a recent discussion, actress-author Twinkle Khanna shared insights on the evolving role of women and the transformative power of writing. She emphasized that today’s women are no longer breaking glass ceilings but are instead creating their own unique spaces. Khanna also highlighted the importance of connecting with readers, finding time for oneself, and how curiosity and boredom fuel her creativity.

Khanna spoke about how women writers can shape narratives that impact future generations. According to her, it’s not just about writing, but about policy changes and working collectively to bring about a meaningful impact.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tweak India (@tweakindia)

Khanna believes writing is like having a conversation. A strong opening and a compelling idea are crucial to keep readers engaged, or else the effort is akin to writing in a diary.

She reflected on the beauty of writing, which allows one to relive “first” experiences—whether it’s the first kiss or first dream—even after living through them in real life.

- Advertisement -

Balancing motherhood and writing can be challenging. Khanna shared her strategy of carving out personal time early in the morning, advising women to be disciplined and protective of their personal space.

Despite the distractions of modern life, Khanna finds inspiration in boredom and curiosity. She credits her ability to observe people and wonder about their lives as a driving force behind her writing.

Twinkle Khanna, daughter of Bollywood legends Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia, has carved a unique path both personally and professionally. After a brief acting career in the 1990s, she transitioned into writing and entrepreneurship.

Known for her wit and humor, she authored bestselling books like Mrs Funnybones and The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad, earning praise for her sharp commentary on modern Indian life. Khanna is also a successful interior designer and co-founder of The White Window.

On the personal front, she’s married to actor Akshay Kumar and is a mother of two, balancing family life with her career.

vibhuti
vibhuti

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Karan Johar to host Indian version of Emmy-winning ‘The Traitors’
Next article
Alia Bhatt reacts to Kapil Sharma’s twist on Ranbir’s exes in ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ | Watch video

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

‘I would love to work with him right now’ Kareena Kapoor shares working with husband Saif Ali Khan

Entertainment 0
During a recent press conference for the Kareena Kapoor...

Flashback to 2015: Chris Martin’s surprise Coldplay performance in Delhi with Vishal Dadlani and Raghu Dixit

Entertainment 0
As excitement builds for Coldplay's upcoming Mumbai concerts in...

Alia Bhatt reacts to Kapil Sharma’s twist on Ranbir’s exes in ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ | Watch video

Entertainment 0
The much-awaited second season of The Great Indian Kapil...

Popular

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc