BuzzFeed stock soars as Vivek Ramaswamy acquires stakes

BuzzFeed’s stock experienced a remarkable surge following the announcement that former Indian American Republican presidential candidate, Vivek Ramaswamy, has acquired a significant stake in the beleaguered media company. This move, aimed at adjusting the company’s strategy, has generated considerable buzz in the business world.

On Wednesday (22), BuzzFeed’s shares rose by approximately 20 per cent after a securities filing revealed that Ramaswamy had purchased a 7.7 per cent stake in the company.

Earlier in the day, the stock had soared over 82 per cent at its peak, according to a report from CNN. This significant increase underscores the market’s positive response to Ramaswamy’s involvement.

Meanwhile, BuzzFeed Inc. issued a statement saying, “BuzzFeed is purposely structured to protect its editorial integrity.

It’ll take a Libertarian-Nationalist alliance to save this country.

Live keynote speech from the Libertarian Party convention. 🇺🇲 https://t.co/s2rylIbPK9 — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) May 25, 2024

We are always open to hearing ideas from our shareholders.” This openness to new ideas reflects the company’s willingness to adapt and evolve in response to shareholder input.

The securities filing indicated that Ramaswamy “believes the securities of the Issuer are undervalued and represent an attractive investment opportunity.” Additionally, it stated his intention to seek a “shift in the company’s strategy,” suggesting potential changes on the horizon for BuzzFeed.

BuzzFeed’s shares have seen a dramatic decline of approximately 92 per cent since its initial public offering in 2021. Despite this steep drop, the stock remains above its record low closing price of 67 cents per share.

Like many other digital publishers, BuzzFeed has faced significant challenges in recent years, including a softening advertising market, declining social media referral traffic, and the increasing influence of artificial intelligence.

In an effort to reduce costs and improve profitability, BuzzFeed sold Complex Networks in February for $108.6 million. This sale came after the company had purchased Complex Networks for $300 million just three years earlier. This move was part of BuzzFeed’s broader strategy to streamline operations and focus on core areas of growth.

BuzzFeed’s portfolio includes well-known brands such as HuffPost, Tasty, and First We Feast, which houses the popular “Hot Ones” YouTube series.

Despite these strong brands, BuzzFeed has struggled to maintain its financial footing. Last year, the company shuttered its Pulitzer Prize-winning digital news site as part of a broader effort to reduce its workforce by 15 per cent.

The market reacted positively to Ramaswamy’s acquisition of 2.7 million shares of BuzzFeed, with the company’s stock surging as much as 80 per cent during Wednesday’s trading session before closing at $3.01 per share, up 20 per cent for the day.

Ramaswamy’s involvement brings a new wave of optimism to BuzzFeed, suggesting potential strategic shifts that could revitalize the company.