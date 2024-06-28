Same-sex couple married in India’s Gurgaon, video goes viral

While India struggles with the same-sex law, after the section 377 abolishment and recognizing homosexuals and other genders and, same-sex marriage is still not allowed. But a couple is going viral for marrying in a traditional Hindu ritual.

Anju Sharma and Kavita Tappu, a same-sex couple, recently celebrated their union in Gurgaon after living together for four years. Their wedding ceremony included traditional elements such as pheras and varmala. In April, they joyfully announced their marriage on Instagram, sharing pictures and videos with the caption “Finally” and a heart emoticon.

In an interview they not only shared their love story but they also shared their intentions of adopting a child.

“I was aware that our videos would go viral on social media, but it feels bad when people drag my family into it. My partner is extremely caring. I am proud of my decision and very happy with her. It has been two months since our marriage, but we want to adopt an orphan child in the future. We are lucky that our families were so understanding,” Tappu mentioned in an interview.

Tappu, a makeup artist, said that she doesn’t work anymore as her partner has assured her that she will earn for both of them.

#WATCH | Mumbai: A same-sex couple Anju and Kavita recently got married in a traditional ceremony in Gurugram. Anju says, “… I once invited her as my make-up artist for my shoot in Gurugram… She stayed with me for nearly 22 days. She was so well-behaved that even my mother… pic.twitter.com/8FdkjP8lVO — ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2024

Sharma, who is a TV serial actor, revealed how they met. “I once invited her as my make-up artist for my shoot in Gurugram. She stayed with me for nearly 22 days. She was so well-behaved that even my mother liked her. She is extremely caring,” Sharma told ANI.

She added, “We have been living together for 4 years. She stood with me through thick and thin. Our marriage is not legal. It is legal and acceptable abroad but not in India. I talked to my lawyers before the wedding about how to register it, to which they advised it could not be registered and would not be accepted as per law. We could get a live-in relationship certificate.”

“We are happy with our decision…,” she further said.