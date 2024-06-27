20.6 C
New York
Thursday, June 27, 2024
Blinken highlights rising anti-conversion laws and hate speech in India
News

Blinken highlights rising anti-conversion laws and hate speech in India

By: vibhuti

Date:

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 24: U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks at an event to release the State Department's 2024 Trafficking in Persons Report on June 24, 2024 in Washington, DC. During the ceremony Blinken honored the 2024 TIP Report Heroes for their work in combating human trafficking. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has raised concerns over the increasing instances of anti-conversion laws, hate speech, and the demolition of homes and places of worship affecting minority faith communities in India. Speaking at the release of the annual State Department report on international religious freedom on Wednesday (26), Blinken underscored these troubling trends.

However, he also acknowledged global efforts to safeguard religious freedom. The report mentioned that senior US officials consistently addressed these religious freedom concerns with their Indian counterparts throughout 2023.

“In India, we see a concerning increase in anti-conversion laws, hate speech, and demolitions of homes and places of worship for members of minority faith communities. At the same time, people around the world are also working hard to protect religious freedom,” Blinken stated.

The 2023 Report on International Religious Freedom noted that ten out of India’s 28 states have laws restricting religious conversions for all faiths, with some states imposing specific penalties against forced conversions for marriage. Throughout the year, members of religious minority groups questioned the government’s ability and willingness to protect them from violence, investigate crimes, and safeguard their religious freedom.

India has previously dismissed the US State Department’s annual human rights report, claiming it is based on “misinformation and flawed understanding.” The Ministry of External Affairs stated, “Motivated and biased commentary by some US officials only serves to undermine further the credibility of these reports. We value our partnership with the US and will continue to have frank exchanges on issues of concern to us.”

This year’s report highlighted that Christians and Muslims were arrested under laws banning forced religious conversions, which religious groups claimed were used to harass and imprison members of minority groups on false charges or for lawful religious practices. The report also observed that Prime Minister Modi has reiterated calls to enact a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) at the national level, which has faced opposition from Muslim, Sikh, Christian, and tribal leaders, as well as some state government officials. They argue that the UCC is part of a project to turn the country into a “Hindu Rashtra (Hindu Nation).”

Proponents of the UCC, including some opposition politicians, argue that it would promote greater equality, including for women, by preventing practices like polygamy and ensuring equitable inheritance within personal religious laws.

Welcoming the report, the Indian American Muslim Council (IAMC) said it echoes findings from the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom, which calls on the State Department to designate India as a “Country of Particular Concern (CPC)” for ongoing severe violations of religious freedoms for minorities. IAMC executive director Rasheed Ahmed stated, “Once again, it is clear from the State Department’s own reporting that India more than qualifies as a CPC. Now it is time for Secretary Blinken to act on these facts and designate India as a CPC.”

vibhuti

