Rahul Gandhi criticizes Hindutva, BJP accuses him of insulting all Hindus | Watch video

By: vibhuti

India’s leader of opposition and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Monday (1) criticized prime minister Narendra Modi and other BJP leaders in the Lok Sabha (lower house). In his first speech as leader of the opposition, Gandhi showed posters of religious figures, including Lord Shiva, to criticize the ruling party.
“All our great men have spoken about non-violence and finishing fear. Shivji also says be fearless, shows abhay mudra, propagates non-violence,” Gandhi said during the Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address.

 

This remark caused an uproar in the Lok Sabha. Top BJP leaders, including PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, intervened. Shah demanded an apology from Gandhi, saying, “Rahul Gandhi must apologise for his remarks painting all Hindus as violent.”

Gandhi, who began his speech with ‘Jai Samvidhan’, showed posters of Lord Shiva and Jesus Christ and cited the Quran to argue that all religions teach courage and fearlessness.

Speaker Om Birla objected to Gandhi displaying posters of religious figures and urged him to follow parliamentary rules and not display placards in the House.

Earlier in the day, Speaker Om Birla had not accepted adjournment motions by Opposition MPs on the NEET-UG issue. He also did not entertain Gandhi’s suggestion of a one-day discussion on the paper leak issue.

Modi criticized the Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, saying, “Calling the entire Hindu community violent is very serious.”

During his address, Rahul Gandhi criticized the BJP, stating, “Hinduism is not about spreading fear, hatred, and falsehoods.”

Rahul Gandhi also cited Islam and Sikhism to emphasize the importance of being fearless. He said, “PM Modi says that (Mahatma) Gandhi is dead and Gandhi was revived by a movie. Can you understand the ignorance? Another thing I noticed is that it is not just one religion that talks about courage. All religions talk about courage.”

 

Gandhi also questioned why Speaker Om Birla bowed to Prime Minister Modi after his re-election. Birla responded, saying, “Prime Minister is the leader of the House and my values tell me to bow and show respect to those elder to me in public life and personal life. And to meet equals as an equal. These are my values.”

