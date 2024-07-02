Indian woman trolled for drying clothes on Dubai balcony | Watch Video

A viral video capturing an Indian mom drying clothes on the balcony of Dubai’s ultra-luxurious Palm Atlantis hotel has sparked a wide array of reactions on social media. Instagram user Pallavi Venkatesh filmed her mother hanging clothes to dry on the balcony, with the camera zooming in on another room’s balcony also adorned with drying clothes.

The video quickly gained traction online, prompting mixed responses. Some social media users criticized the act, calling it “ill-mannered” for a high-end hotel in Dubai. In contrast, others found the video humorous and responded with quirky comments.

One Instagram user defended the mother-daughter duo, stating, “When you are rich enough to book hotel rooms in Palm Atlantis, then you shouldn’t care about what people think of you or how your manners are, also this is the most effective way of drying clothes.”

Another user highlighted a potential improvement for the hotel, saying, “Hotel needs to learn and provide a hanging spot inside the balcony. Maybe a drying rack or a few clothing lines that can be removed when not in need. Hotel’s fault, frankly. User Experience is an ongoing thing.”

Despite the light-hearted comments, the video also faced criticism. Dubai’s regulations discourage hanging laundry on balconies and windows to maintain the city’s aesthetic and civilized appearance. One comment emphasized this, stating, “This is bad manners in other countries. Respect the rules of the hotel that you are staying in.”

Another user pointed out cultural differences, noting, “The problem with desi parents is the toxicity that whatever they do is right. That’s how our generation has been embarrassed of our parents all our lives.”

Amid the mixed reactions, the Palm Atlantis hotel responded to the viral video with a creative comment. The hotel’s Instagram handle, ‘atlantisthepalm,’ acknowledged the video and reminded guests of their provided amenities, writing, “Mom duties 👏 We hope you enjoyed your stay! (We include a retractable drying cord in every bathroom, so that you can dry your clothing over the bath).”

This incident highlights the cultural nuances and differing perspectives on practices that might be common in one country but viewed differently in another, sparking discussions on social media about respect for local customs and amenities provided by hotels.