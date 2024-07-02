China’s unconventional culinary twist: Video of Golgappas with live eels goes viral

China is renowned not only for its technological advancements but also frequently makes headlines due to the unconventional food habits of its people. In a bizarre culinary twist, a viral video has surfaced showing ‘golgappas,’ a popular Indian street food, filled not with traditional ingredients like potato and gram, but with live zig-zag eels.

The video, shared by Instagram user Meg Koh (@megkoh), depicts a Chinese woman attempting to consume the unusual dish. Instead of the expected potato and gram filling, the ‘golgappas’ are garnished with a live eel wrapped around a tomato. The footage captures the woman’s expressions as she struggles to eat the eel, which seems resistant to being chewed.

In China, known for its adventurous palate including delicacies such as snake and scorpion, this latest culinary deviation has sparked both fascination and revulsion online. The video has garnered over 6.6 million views, with reactions ranging from astonishment to disgust. Over 33,000 Instagram users have liked the video, while more than 3,000 comments have poured in.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meg Koh (@megkoh)