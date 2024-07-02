26.3 C
Trending

China’s unconventional culinary twist: Video of Golgappas with live eels goes viral

A screen grab of a woman eating eel golgappa. (Photo credit: @megdoh)

China is renowned not only for its technological advancements but also frequently makes headlines due to the unconventional food habits of its people. In a bizarre culinary twist, a viral video has surfaced showing ‘golgappas,’ a popular Indian street food, filled not with traditional ingredients like potato and gram, but with live zig-zag eels.

The video, shared by Instagram user Meg Koh (@megkoh), depicts a Chinese woman attempting to consume the unusual dish. Instead of the expected potato and gram filling, the ‘golgappas’ are garnished with a live eel wrapped around a tomato. The footage captures the woman’s expressions as she struggles to eat the eel, which seems resistant to being chewed.

In China, known for its adventurous palate including delicacies such as snake and scorpion, this latest culinary deviation has sparked both fascination and revulsion online. The video has garnered over 6.6 million views, with reactions ranging from astonishment to disgust. Over 33,000 Instagram users have liked the video, while more than 3,000 comments have poured in.

 

Commentators on social media have expressed a mix of shock and criticism. While some called the woman in the video a vampire, others asked why she couldn’t just eat a ‘roti’ instead. A user named Ashwini Gond commented, “These people would eat anything and then invent a new disease,” while Zaira Zidane remarked, “God should make them something similar in their next life and someone else should eat them.”

This viral sensation highlights the stark differences in global culinary preferences and continues to provoke strong reactions across various platforms. For those unaccustomed to such extreme culinary experiments, the sight of ‘golgappas’ filled with live eels challenges the boundaries of gastronomic norms, inviting a spectrum of reactions from incredulity to outrage.

This unusual dish has certainly put a spotlight on China’s unique and sometimes controversial culinary practices, illustrating how cultural tastes can vary dramatically around the world.

