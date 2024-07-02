US travel vlogger shocked by inexpensive Indian healthcare system | Watch video

A US travel vlogger has recently expressed her admiration for the affordability and quality of Indian healthcare in a viral Instagram video which later went viral. Mackenzie, one half of the vlogging duo UNSTUK with Mac & Keen, shared her experience during a trip to India where her boyfriend fell “super sick.”

In the video, Mackenzie described her initial expectations based on her familiarity with the healthcare systems in the US and UK, expecting Indian healthcare to be expensive and time-consuming. However, she was pleasantly surprised when her local Indian friend helped book blood tests for her boyfriend within minutes.

Mackenzie was particularly impressed when she learned that a nurse would come to their home to take the blood sample at a time of their choosing. The results would be ready the next day, and the doctor would prescribe treatment based on the report. The entire process, including blood tests and doctor’s consultations, only cost them $14 only.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UNSTUK with Mac & Keen (@macnkeen)

While sharing this experience in an Instagram video, Mackenzie wrote, “I guess this is how India keeps 1.4 billion people alive!” The video featured footage of the nurse from a private medical diagnostic lab who came to their home to take the blood sample.

- Advertisement -

The video has garnered over two lakh likes and sparked a debate about the accessibility of the healthcare system for the majority of Indians.

An Instagram user commented, “I love India and for me London NHS was a cultural shock but later I realised it’s very superficial understanding of the entire situation. This facility we enjoy in India comes at the cost of poor exploitation where we run a parallel medical system according to who can afford what. While the NHS ensures that the lowest on the rung can access the same level of medical facilities.”

Another user added, “I am saying this for the 100th time. India’s healthcare system is better than the US. We just need a bit of organizational skills and a few advanced technologies.”

Highlighting the aspect of medical tourism in India, one user remarked, “I mean people from all over the world do come here for cheap & efficient medical treatment. There’s medical tourism too.”

Mackenzie’s experience underscores the stark differences between healthcare systems around the world and showcases India’s ability to provide affordable and efficient medical care, sparking conversations about accessibility and quality in different healthcare environments.