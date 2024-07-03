American man’s racist rant against Indian in Poland sparks outrage | Watch video

In a disturbing incident that has sparked outrage, an American man was caught on camera making racist remarks towards an Indian national in Poland. The video, which surfaced on the social media platform X, shows the American using derogatory language, including the slur “Pajeet,” while confronting the Indian man.

The incident escalated further when the American directed his offensive comments towards a woman accompanying the Indian man, criticizing her for being with him. He also called the Indian man a “biological weapon,” suggesting that he was mixing the genes of white people to create more “Pajeets.” Such racist rhetoric has ignited anger among Indians and other socially conscious netizens, who are calling for strict action against the perpetrator.

When people say all this Racism against Indians won’t translate online, it is already here. Use of word “Pajeet” is now slur used to attack Indians. pic.twitter.com/1lmINHgm12 — voizeofsoul⁷ (@Voizeofsoul) July 2, 2024

The incident has highlighted the persistence of racism, even in a world that strives to move past such prejudices. While efforts have been made to combat racism, people of color continue to face discriminatory comments from some individuals. This event serves as a stark reminder that racism is still very much alive and needs to be addressed more rigorously.

An Indian journalist took to X to explain the context and meaning of the racist term “Pajeet.” The term, originally confined to the dark corners of the internet, is a slur used to refer to Indians, particularly Hindus. It has gradually seeped into mainstream discourse under the pretense of opposing political correctness and woke ideology. The journalist’s explanation sheds light on the term’s offensive nature and the harmful impact of such language.

Ok. I learnt the word ‘pajeet’ today and it is not ok. The racist drivel being unleashed on India is not ok. Yes, India is unsafe for women, but tell me what part of the world is not? When I lived in New York, I was aggressively felt up in the subway, post which I remained… — Meghna Pant (@MeghnaPant) March 4, 2024

The account that shared the viral video also posted a thread condemning Hinduphobia and comparing the term “Pajeet” to the N-word, highlighting the severity of the insult. The thread pointed out that other South Asians who promote racism against Indians should recognize that racist individuals do not distinguish between different South Asian ethnicities. “Other South Asians who promote Racism against Indians. Do you think they can tell a difference between you and Indian looking person? Lmfao,” the post read.

Other South Asians who promote Racism against Indians. Do you think they can tell a difference between you and Indian looking person? Lmfao – Also, To Indians who us words like jeets and pajeets for your own people. Stop trying to make it N word. Stop using it among yourselves. — voizeofsoul⁷ (@Voizeofsoul) July 2, 2024

The incident has drawn significant attention on social media, with many users expressing their shock and disapproval. Calls for action against the American man have intensified, with demands for authorities to take steps to address such blatant displays of racism. This event underscores the need for continued efforts to combat racism and promote inclusivity, ensuring that everyone, regardless of their race or ethnicity, is treated with respect and dignity.

In response to the incident, various advocacy groups and individuals have called for educational initiatives to raise awareness about the impact of racist language and behavior. By fostering a more inclusive and understanding society, it is hoped that such incidents can be prevented in the future.

The viral video serves as a wake-up call, reminding us of the importance of standing up against racism in all its forms. It is a collective responsibility to create a world where everyone is treated equally and with respect, and where racist behavior is not tolerated.