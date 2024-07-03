Virat Kohli’s struggle with toaster in Barbados Hotel after hurricane delay goes viral | Watch video

Virat Kohli, the renowned Indian cricketer, was recently seen grappling with a toaster at a hotel in Barbados. This incident occurred after the Indian cricket team’s flight was delayed due to Hurricane Beryl’s threat, leaving them stranded on the island.

A video shared on X (formerly Twitter) has gone viral, showing Kohli at the breakfast counter, seemingly confused by the toaster. The footage captured the moment when the Player of the Match from the recent T20 World Cup win struggled with his breakfast appliance, creating a light-hearted scene.

In the video, Kohli is dressed casually in a dark grey full-sleeve T-shirt, white joggers, and a light brown cap. His relaxed attire contrasted with his perplexed expression as he tried to operate the toaster. Fans and followers quickly shared and commented on the video, making it a trending topic on social media.

One more video of Kohli went viral, from the hotel where he is seen video calling his wife, Anushka Sharma. He is shown displaying the turbulent weather in Barbados caused by Hurricane Beryl. Stranded with the Indian cricket team in Barbados after their ICC T20 World Cup victory, Virat used the opportunity to give Anushka and their children, Vamika and Akaay, a firsthand look at the powerful hurricane.

The Indian cricket team was in Barbados for a series of matches when their flight was delayed due to the impending hurricane. This unforeseen delay left the team waiting at the hotel, where Kohli’s amusing breakfast struggle provided some entertainment amidst the tension caused by the weather situation.

Despite the inconvenience caused by the hurricane, the team’s spirits remained high, thanks to light-hearted moments like these. As they awaited further travel arrangements, Kohli’s toaster incident served as a reminder that even sports icons have their everyday challenges.