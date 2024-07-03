Girl’s hilarious mix-up of Amitabh Bachchan’s character name ‘Ashwathama’ with ‘Ashwagandha’ in Kalki 2898 AD goes viral

The multi-starrer Kalki 2898 AD film has garnered $35.9 million in just a few days of release, there have been many interviews of the people who are reviewing the film. One such vox pop video went viral for all the wrong reasons.

The short video shows a reporter asking two women about their thoughts on a film and what they took away from it. In response, one of the women says, “There is history, there is Mahabharat.” As she continues, she accidentally says, “Ashwagandha ka pura concept hai. Wo sab hai (There is the entire concept of Ashwagandha),” instead of the mythological character Ashwathama. The character played by Amitabh Bachchan, named Ashwathama, inspired by the son of Dronachrya in the epic Mahabharat.

Ashwagandha (Withania somnifera) is an evergreen shrub in the Solanaceae or nightshade family that grows in India, the Middle East, and parts of Africa.

Since being posted on July 2, the video has garnered over a million views and more than 4,300 likes. The post has also received numerous comments.

Ashwagandha , mulethi ,tulsi, ilachi sab hai pic.twitter.com/Jy69moGusl — Ankit (@terakyalenadena) July 2, 2024

An individual commented, “Yeh kabhi Mahabharat ka naam suna hai? Basic education hai yeh. There’s a world outside of Instagram and social media. Pick up a book, kids. Don’t be like Ashwagandha didi (Have you ever heard about Mahabharat? This is basic education. There’s a world outside Instagram and social media. Pick up a book, kids. Don’t be like Ashwagandha didi).”

Another user, Suyash Dixit, said, “Half my life I have spent thinking these were real videos, until I realized these are scripted for clout, globally.”

“Expecting response from Red Label team. They have a marketing chance here,” joked a third user.

Rika commented, “Ashwagandha was not discovered during the Mahabharat period, so they named him Ashwathama.”