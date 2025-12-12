Novo Nordisk introduces Ozempic in India as diabetes and obesity rates increase

Highlights:

Novo Nordisk has officially launched Ozempic in India.

The 0.25 mg weekly starter pen costs about £20.59 (₹2,200) for four doses.

Monthly pens of 0.5 mg and 1 mg are priced around £95.18 (₹10,170) and £104.58 (₹11,175).

Only endocrinologists or internal medicine specialists are authorized to prescribe the drug.

Ozempic is imported from Denmark, with Novo Nordisk saying supply will remain consistent.

Novo Nordisk has begun selling Ozempic in India at a time when the country is reporting rapid growth in type 2 diabetes and obesity. The weekly semaglutide injection will be available in multiple strengths. The smallest pen, 0.25 mg, is priced at about £20.59 (₹2,200) and provides four weekly doses. According to doctors, the medication lowers blood sugar levels in adults with type 2 diabetes and can also lead to weight loss in some patients.

The higher-dose pens, 0.5 mg and 1 mg, are intended for sustained treatment and are priced at £95.18 (₹10,170) and £104.58 (₹11,175) per month. These pens are once-weekly injections, which specialists say help improve adherence for long-term care.

Why Ozempic Is Being Introduced in India Now

India continues to record increasing cases of type 2 diabetes, with more than 10 crore adults currently living with the condition. Another 13.6 crore people are estimated to have prediabetes, placing them at higher risk of progression. Generalized obesity affects about 25.4 crore adults nationwide.

Ozempic is approved for adults with type 2 diabetes and is indicated as part of a treatment plan that includes diet and physical activity. Patients who use the drug often see better blood sugar control, and many also experience weight reduction. Some individuals may lose up to 8 kilos, while others record smaller changes. Research also shows benefits for cardiovascular and kidney protection.

Specialists emphasize that Ozempic is not intended for cosmetic weight loss, and only endocrinologists or internal medicine physicians are permitted to prescribe it. Novo Nordisk has stated that the product is imported from Denmark and that pricing has been set to be competitive in the Indian GLP-1 market. The company expects supply to remain stable across the country.

Ozempic and India’s Expanding GLP-1 Drug Market

The introduction of Ozempic adds another major product to India’s fast-growing GLP-1 diabetes segment. Eli Lilly’s Mounjaro currently leads sales in the category. Novo Nordisk also recently introduced Wegovy in India for weight management, and a price reduction for Wegovy earlier this year has increased its demand.

Ozempic will be sold directly by Novo Nordisk. The company’s partnership with Emcure Pharma applies only to Poviztra, its weight-loss drug, and does not extend to Ozempic.

With the semaglutide patent set to expire in 2026, Indian pharmaceutical companies, including Sun Pharma, Cipla, Dr Reddy’s, and Lupin, have begun working on generic versions. Analysts say Novo Nordisk’s early expansion in India is aimed at strengthening brand recognition before lower-cost generics enter the market.

What Ozempic Offers to Indian Patients

For Indian patients managing both diabetes and obesity, treatment choices that address multiple health issues are limited. The availability of Ozempic adds another therapeutic option for those requiring comprehensive management. Specialists say the once-weekly pen improves convenience, which is important for long-term conditions such as type 2 diabetes.

Patients are advised to take the drug only under the supervision of qualified specialists. The company says access will widen steadily as distribution expands across India.

Outlook for Ozempic in India

Ozempic is approved in 75 countries and has been used by over 75 lakh people globally. Demand has strained supply in some markets, but Novo Nordisk says India will have stable imports. The GLP-1 drug market in India is projected to reach £233.64 crore (₹25,000 crore) by 2030. Uptake will depend on specialist prescriptions, pricing, and brand trust.

Novo Nordisk says Ozempic’s combination of blood sugar control, weight management benefits, and organ protection positions it as a strong option for adults with type 2 diabetes in India.