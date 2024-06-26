USTDA approves grant for integrated aviation hub in India’s Hisar airport

The US Trade and Development Agency (USTDA) approved a grant for technical assistance to develop an integrated aviation hub in India’s northern city of Hisar in Haryana state. This intiative aims to enhance airport cargo and logistics infrastructure, bolstering India’s supply chain network, according to a top official. USTDA Director Enoh T. Ebong announced the grant on Tuesday (25) during the three-day US-India Aviation Summit.

“I am delighted to announce that USTDA has approved grant funding for technical assistance to help create an integrated aviation hub at the Hisar Airport in the State of Haryana,” she said.

“Our work will help develop airport cargo and logistics infrastructure that will strengthen India’s supply chain network,” she said without providing the quantum of the grant funding from the USTDA.

“Our partner for this activity will be the Haryana Airports Development Corporation (HADC), and our assistance will include capacity building to facilitate HADC’s implementation of the integrated aviation hub going forward,” she said.

USTDA is proud to host the 7th U.S.-India Aviation Summit, in partnership with India’s Ministry of Civil Aviation, the FAA, TSA, and U.S. Departments of Commerce, State, and Transportation. pic.twitter.com/gF5N3ZniDo — Director Enoh T. Ebong (@USTDA_Director) June 24, 2024

Top officials from India and the US, along with representatives from the corporate sector, are attending the seventh biennial US-India Aviation Summit in Washington DC. Ebong said the HADC will select a US firm to perform this technical assistance.

Asserting that this is an important opportunity, she said, “Our portfolio continues to grow and, importantly, take the shape of the priorities that our partners have defined as critical.”

“And yet, even with about 40 activities to show for our efforts under the ACP (Aviation Cooperation Programme) umbrella, we have only begun to scratch the surface of what this partnership could become,” she said.

The top USTDA official said there are 10 aviation projects across India to which US companies can contribute. “But we want to do more. And this summit is an opportunity to set a course for the next chapter of our mutually beneficial aviation partnerships,” she said.

“As we work together over the next several days and beyond, let us think without limitation and plan with intent that has tapped into our respective wells of creativity and into the spirit of true equal partnership that characterizes our aviation work and sets an example for the rest of the world,” she said.

Ebong said what makes this summit so exceptional is the significance of the world’s largest and oldest democracies working together in a sector “so integral to the global economy”.

I welcomed Dr. Sinha, CEO of @TataPower, to @USTDA and discussed our longstanding partnership to support the modernization of 🇮🇳’s electric grid with innovative U.S. tech. I thank Dr. Sinha for sharing the beneficial nature of our partnership with energy sector leaders worldwide! pic.twitter.com/nZHXRV4qKX — Director Enoh T. Ebong (@USTDA_Director) June 21, 2024

This relationship benefits immensely from an Indian diaspora community in the United States that has created cultural, educational, and business ties between the two countries that will endure for generations, she said. This is the first summit to invite wider participation from across South Asia, including aviation leaders from Bhutan, the Maldives and Nepal.

For more than 30 years, USTDA has formed partnerships across India and South Asia to help mobilize capital and bring US innovation to the region’s infrastructure priorities, she said.

“Since the founding of the India ACP in 2007, USTDA has supported numerous project preparation and partnership-building activities across a full range of shared priorities, like sustainable airport master planning and more efficient air traffic management,” she said.

“Importantly, we have also funded executive training for the current and next generation of India’s aviation industry leaders,” Ebong said.