Peak XV’s Shailendra Singh joins US India Strategic and Partnership Forum Board of Directors

Shailendra Singh, a key figure in the investment sector and managing director of Peak XV, has joined the Board of Directors of the US India Strategic and Partnership Forum. He oversees the firm’s global operations, managing assets worth over $9 billion.

At Peak XV, Shailendra has been instrumental in promoting cross-border partnerships and investments, driving innovation, and supporting entrepreneurship in the technology, consumer, and financial sectors.

“His deep industry knowledge and commitment to founders across India and Southeast Asia will be invaluable. We look forward to benefiting from his expertise,” USISPF president and CEO Mukesh Aghi said.

📢🎉We’re thrilled to welcome Shailendra Singh (@sjs_day1), Managing Director, @peakxvpartners to the USISPF Board of Directors. As a prominent figure in the investment landscape, @sjs_day1 brings a wealth of experience and strategic insight to the USISPF Board of Directors.… pic.twitter.com/R0cYo2tgGK — US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (@USISPForum) June 25, 2024

“I look forward to collaborating with fellow board members and leveraging our collective expertise to further strengthen the relationship between the United States and India for founders and startups across both regions,” said Singh who was included in the Forbes Midas List of top global VCs for three consecutive years from 2018 to 2020.

Other notable leaders who have joined the USISPF Board in 2024 include Salil Parekh, CEO, of Infosys, Arvind Krishna, Chairman and CEO of IBM, and Dorothy Attwood, Senior Vice President of Global Legal, Policy and Compliance for The Walt Disney Company.

Amarjyoti (Amar) Barua, Executive Vice President (EVP) of Group Strategy at the Mahindra Group, Joe Ucuzoglu, Deloitte Global CEO, Raj Shah, Co-CEO, MSI Surfaces, Alex Rogers, President of Global Affairs and Qualcomm Technology Licensing for Qualcomm Incorporated, and Prashant Ruia, Director, Essar Capital.