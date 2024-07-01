Physician Sampat Shivangi elected as official delegation for Republican National Convention in Milwaukee

Dr. Sampat Shivangi, a well-known Indian-American doctor, has been chosen as a delegate for the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee this month. This event will officially nominate former US president Donald Trump as the party’s presidential candidate. Trump, who is 78 years old, is expected to be the Republican candidate for the upcoming presidential election.
Dr. Shivangi, a respected leader in the Indian-American community, has been elected as a National Delegate at the convention for the sixth time.
The four-day Republican National Convention (RNC) in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, will officially nominate Trump as the party’s candidate for the November 5 presidential election. Republican delegates from all over the country will complete the nomination process.
Dr. Shivangi, who has been a lifelong member of the Republican Party and a founding member of the Republican Indian Council and the Republican Indian National Council, has been nominated as an RNC delegate for the sixth time in a row.
“This will be my sixth time serving as a National Delegate at the Republican National Convention to nominate the Republican Party nominee to contest the national presidential election,” he said.