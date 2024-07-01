Physician Sampat Shivangi elected as official delegation for Republican National Convention in Milwaukee

Dr. Sampat Shivangi, a well-known Indian-American doctor, has been chosen as a delegate for the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee this month. This event will officially nominate former US president Donald Trump as the party’s presidential candidate. Trump, who is 78 years old, is expected to be the Republican candidate for the upcoming presidential election. Dr. Shivangi, a respected leader in the Indian-American community, has been elected as a National Delegate at the convention for the sixth time.

“It is a great pleasure and honor to share the news that I have been nominated and elected as (an) official delegate at the upcoming Republican National Convention to be held in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, from July 13 to July 19, 2024,” Dr. Shivangi said.

The four-day Republican National Convention (RNC) in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, will officially nominate Trump as the party’s candidate for the November 5 presidential election. Republican delegates from all over the country will complete the nomination process. Dr. Shivangi, who has been a lifelong member of the Republican Party and a founding member of the Republican Indian Council and the Republican Indian National Council, has been nominated as an RNC delegate for the sixth time in a row. “This will be my sixth time serving as a National Delegate at the Republican National Convention to nominate the Republican Party nominee to contest the national presidential election,” he said.

“My nomination began as early as when President George W Bush was nominated in New York, then-Senator George McCain, Governor Mitt Romney, (and) President Donald Trump in 2016 and 2020. Now again to re-elect President Donald Trump in 2024 in Milwaukee,” he said.

He is also the national president of the Indian American Forum for Political Education, one of the oldest Indian American associations. Over the past 30 years, he has used his extensive contacts with US Senators and Congressmen to lobby for several bills in the US Congress on behalf of India.

“I feel this is a unique honor and an opportunity for an Indian American to represent the community at the national level,” he said.

Dr. Shivangi said he would be part of the luncheon hosted by Governor Tate Reeves of Mississippi in honor of the delegates at Northern Lights in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on July 16, for the Mississippi delegates.