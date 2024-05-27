21.7 C
News

Moments of uncertainty give birth to great things, says Harvard protester Shruthi Kumar

Shruthi Kumar, an Indian-American student at Harvard University, made headlines with her powerful commencement speech criticizing her alma mater. Shruthi, the eldest daughter of South Asian immigrants, grew up in Nebraska among cattle ranches and cornfields, and she is the first in her family to attend college in the US.

Shruthi Kumar said in her speech, “As I stand here today, I must take a moment to recognise my peers — the 13 undergraduates in the Class of 2024 that will not graduate today.”

“I am deeply disappointed by the intolerance for freedom of speech and the right to civil disobedience on campus,” she said. This speech comes at a time when US universities have been seeing on-campus protests in favour of Gaza. The protests must be seen against the backdrop of the Israel-Hamas war which started in October last year.

 

Shruthi’s journey to Harvard was marked by her family’s lack of knowledge about the American college admission process. She had to navigate it on her own, as her parents were unfamiliar with the system. In a write-up for Harvard Magazine, Shruthi reflected on the challenges and uncertainties she faced as a first-generation college student.

“I grew up in the Great Plains of Nebraska alongside cattle ranches and cornfields. As the eldest daughter of South Asian immigrants, I was the first in my family to go to college here in the US,” she added.

Her speech resonated with many at Harvard, garnering support from peers and faculty members. Approximately 1,000 students staged a walkout in solidarity with the 13 barred students. Shruthi’s bold stance has also earned her praise beyond the university.

In her article, she discussed the empowering nature of navigating uncharted territory. “I learnt this not only in the classroom, but also from the Class of 2024. In reflecting on our collective journey at Harvard, I’ve learnt it’s often the moments of uncertainty from which something greater than we could have ever imagined grows.”

Shruthi Kumar’s story is a testament to resilience and the pursuit of justice, both in her personal journey and her advocacy for her peers.

