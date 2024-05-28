19.7 C
New York
Thursday, May 30, 2024
Subscribe
HomeFoodNewsUNESCO adds three Indian literary works to Asia-Pacific register
News

UNESCO adds three Indian literary works to Asia-Pacific register

By: vibhuti

Date:

Photo credit: Getty Images

Related stories

News

Trump considers Musk as policy adviser if reelected, reports say

Donald Trump is considering Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon...
News

Indian Army Major Radhika Sen to receive UN Gender Advocate Award

Indian Army Major Radhika Sen has been selected to...
News

Moments of uncertainty give birth to great things, says Harvard protester Shruthi Kumar

Shruthi Kumar, an Indian-American student at Harvard University, made...
News

BuzzFeed stock soars as Vivek Ramaswamy acquires stakes

BuzzFeed’s stock experienced a remarkable surge following the announcement...
News

Gopi Thotakura becomes first Indian space tourist in NS-25 mission

In a historic milestone for space tourism, Gopi Thotakura,...

United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) Memory of the World Committee for Asia and the Pacific (MOWCAP) has recently inscribed three significant Indian literary works – Ramcharitmanas, Panchatantra, and Sahṛdayaloka-Locana – into its regional register for 2024.

Authored by Goswami Tulsidas, Pt. Vishnu Sharma, and Acharya Anandvardhan respectively, these timeless texts have profoundly impacted Indian literature and culture, shaping the moral and artistic fabric of the nation.

The works were nominated by India and subsequently accepted during the 10th MOWCAP meeting held from May 7-8 in Mongolia.

The Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) played a crucial role in this achievement, advocating for the inclusion of these works at the MOWCAP meeting.

A statement from the Government of India highlighted this milestone as a testament to IGNCA’s commitment to preserving and promoting India’s cultural heritage on a global scale.

Tim Curtis, Director of UNESCO’s South Asia Regional Office, congratulated India, stating, “This is a significant achievement in recognizing and safeguarding the diverse and artistic expressions that shape humanity. These literary treasures will enlighten and inspire generations to come.”

Ramcharitmanas is a revered epic widely read across Southeast Asia, while Panchatantra comprises fables imparting universal moral lessons. Sahṛdayaloka-Locana, a 15th-century scholarly work written in Kashmiri, is celebrated for its aesthetic appeal.

In addition to these Indian works, the register now includes 17 other inscriptions such as the Funafuti: The Edgeworth David 1897 expedition documents (Australia and Tuvalu), Sultana’s Dream by Rokeya S. Hossain (Bangladesh), and several significant archives and manuscripts from China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Mongolia, the Philippines, Uzbekistan, and Vietnam.

Since its inception in 1992, UNESCO’s Memory of the World (MoW) Programme has aimed to preserve the world’s documentary heritage, ensuring these invaluable resources remain accessible and protected for future generation.

vibhuti
vibhuti

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Moments of uncertainty give birth to great things, says Harvard protester Shruthi Kumar
Next article
Indian Army Major Radhika Sen to receive UN Gender Advocate Award

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

USA cricket team gears up for historic T20 World Cup debut

Sports 0
The USA will participate in the T20 World Cup...

Novelist Jhumpa Lahiri warns against global obsession with origin

News 0
Pulitzer Prize-winning author Jhumpa Lahiri has raised concerns about...

Aryan Khan’s directorial debut series ‘Stardom’ will show bollywood stars portraying themselves

Entertainment 0
Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh...

Popular

Business as usual at Asia’s sushi restaurants

Food 0
ASIAN diners are still tucking into sushi at restaurants...

Sports, arts pay price of India-Pakistan tensions

India News 0
THE guns may have fallen silent, but the collateral...

News anchor Arnab Goswami arrested for alleged abetment of suicide

India News 0
One of India's top TV news anchors, Arnab Goswami,...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc