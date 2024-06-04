25.8 C
New York
Tuesday, June 4, 2024
Subscribe
HomeEntertainmentBridgerton Season 3 second part trailer creates buzz
Entertainment

Bridgerton Season 3 second part trailer creates buzz

By: vibhuti

Date:

(Photo credit: @bridgertonnetflix)

Related stories

Love is in the air for Bridgerton’s Penelope Featherington, played by Nicola Coughlan, and Colin Bridgerton, played by Luke Newton! But a storm cloud threatens to rain on their parade.

The highly anticipated trailer for part two of season three has arrived, and it focuses on the whirlwind romance between these two fan favorites. Penelope and Colin, popularly known as ‘Polin’, are preparing for a shocking high society wedding, but a secret Penelope desperately wants to keep casts a long shadow.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Netflix US (@netflix)

Her best friend, Eloise Bridgerton, holds the key. As it turns out, Eloise has known Penelope’s biggest secret since season two: she’s the infamous gossip columnist, Lady Whistledown. The trailer throws a dramatic question our way: will Eloise spill the tea, jeopardizing Penelope’s future and the wedding itself?

Part one left us with a cliffhanger. Colin, oblivious to Penelope’s double life, was coaching her to find a husband. Despite their undeniable chemistry, their romantic path seemed unlikely. That is, until a passionate moment led to a sudden proposal from Colin.

- Advertisement -

Now, with the wedding bells ready to chime, Penelope faces a dilemma. Can she navigate her double life and keep her true identity hidden from Colin? Or will her secret unravel, potentially destroying their love story before it even begins?

Bridgerton’s season three is a two-part affair, and the first half smashed viewership records. Thankfully, the wait for part two won’t be long! Four new episodes brimming with romance, drama, and of course, gossip, arrive on June 13th. Will Polin’s love story survive the looming secret? Get ready, dear reader, to find out!

vibhuti
vibhuti

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
MrBeast becomes most subscribed YouTuber surpassing T-Series

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

India elections: Congress improves seat tally in parliament

News 0
The main opposition Congress party in India received a...

India elections: Modi hopeful even after no clear majority

Headline news 0
One of the biggest democracies in the world celebrated...

Ambani wedding witnesses pre-wedding celebrations with Pitbull, Guru Randhawa’s electrifying performance

Entertainment 0
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash featured an...

Popular

Business as usual at Asia’s sushi restaurants

Food 0
ASIAN diners are still tucking into sushi at restaurants...

Sports, arts pay price of India-Pakistan tensions

India News 0
THE guns may have fallen silent, but the collateral...

News anchor Arnab Goswami arrested for alleged abetment of suicide

India News 0
One of India's top TV news anchors, Arnab Goswami,...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc