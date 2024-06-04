Bridgerton Season 3 second part trailer creates buzz

Love is in the air for Bridgerton’s Penelope Featherington, played by Nicola Coughlan, and Colin Bridgerton, played by Luke Newton! But a storm cloud threatens to rain on their parade.

The highly anticipated trailer for part two of season three has arrived, and it focuses on the whirlwind romance between these two fan favorites. Penelope and Colin, popularly known as ‘Polin’, are preparing for a shocking high society wedding, but a secret Penelope desperately wants to keep casts a long shadow.

Her best friend, Eloise Bridgerton, holds the key. As it turns out, Eloise has known Penelope’s biggest secret since season two: she’s the infamous gossip columnist, Lady Whistledown. The trailer throws a dramatic question our way: will Eloise spill the tea, jeopardizing Penelope’s future and the wedding itself?

Part one left us with a cliffhanger. Colin, oblivious to Penelope’s double life, was coaching her to find a husband. Despite their undeniable chemistry, their romantic path seemed unlikely. That is, until a passionate moment led to a sudden proposal from Colin.

Now, with the wedding bells ready to chime, Penelope faces a dilemma. Can she navigate her double life and keep her true identity hidden from Colin? Or will her secret unravel, potentially destroying their love story before it even begins?

Bridgerton’s season three is a two-part affair, and the first half smashed viewership records. Thankfully, the wait for part two won’t be long! Four new episodes brimming with romance, drama, and of course, gossip, arrive on June 13th. Will Polin’s love story survive the looming secret? Get ready, dear reader, to find out!