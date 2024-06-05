Peaky Blinders film announced with Cillian Murphy returning as lead

The iconic character Tommy Shelby, played by Cillian Murphy, will return in a Peaky Blinders film that begins production later this year. The project has received the green light from Netflix, as reported by Variety. “Tommy Shelby returns. A Peaky Blinders film starring Cillian Murphy is coming to Netflix,” read a post on Netflix’s official X handle.

Tom Harper, who directed part of the first series of Peaky Blinders and films like “The Aeronauts,” is set to direct the untitled movie. Harper reminisced about his initial experience with the series, saying, “When I first directed Peaky Blinders over 10 years ago, we didn’t know what the series would become, but we did know that there was something in the alchemy of the cast and the writing that felt explosive.”

Murphy expressed his excitement about reprising his role, stating, “It seems like Tommy Shelby wasn’t finished with me… It is very gratifying to be re-collaborating with Steven Knight and Tom Harper on the film version of Peaky Blinders. This is one for the fans.”

Details about the plot and additional casting are still under wraps. The film will be made in collaboration with BBC Film.