Monday, June 3, 2024
Entertainment

MrBeast becomes most subscribed YouTuber surpassing T-Series

By: vibhuti

Date:

US YouTube personality Jimmy Donaldson, better known as MrBeast, arrives for the 36th Annual Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, on March 4, 2023. (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Jimmy Donaldson, better known as MrBeast, has become the most subscribed YouTuber, surpassing the music company T-Series on the video-sharing platform.

The American YouTuber announced this milestone on Sunday via X (formerly Twitter). In his post, MrBeast stated that he has “avenged” Swedish YouTuber PewDiePie and shared a picture displaying the latest subscription figures.

MrBeast’s YouTube channel now boasts 267 million subscribers, while T-Series has 266 million followers.

“After 6 years we have finally avenged PewDiePie,” the note attached to his post read. For those unaware, MrBeast extended his support to PewDiePie last year, saying, “I’m doing this for PewDiePie.”

Tesla chief Elon Musk was among the first to congratulate MrBeast, writing, “Wow, congrats!” A user commented, “I’m literally shaking and crying right now I can’t believe we finally did it.” Some suggested that the next target should be 1 billion subscribers.

Last month, MrBeast challenged the Chief Executive Officer of T-Series to a boxing match. This occurred when T-Series was still the most subscribed YouTube channel, and MrBeast was closing in on the music label.

Sharing a picture of the remaining subscriber count on X, the 26-year-old wrote, “I challenge the CEO of T-Series to a boxing match.” For context, Bhushan Kumar is the Chairman and Managing Director of the music label, although the name of the company’s CEO is not mentioned on its official website.

Swedish YouTube star PewDiePie, whose real name is Felix Kjellberg, was once the highest-earning YouTuber in the world, gaining significant attention for his video game commentaries. At one point, he surpassed T-Series to become the most subscribed YouTuber.

However, things took an ugly turn in 2017 when Disney decided to cut ties with PewDiePie after discovering that some of his videos contained Nazi references.

In 2020, PewDiePie announced that he would no longer be posting content on YouTube. At that time, he had 102 million subscribers.

