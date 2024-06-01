20.2 C
Entertainment

Deepika Padukone steps out for dinner with family amid pregnancy

By: vibhuti

Date:

Photo credit: @viralbhayani

Deepika Padukone, who is expecting her first child with husband Ranveer Singh, was recently spotted enjoying a family dinner in Mumbai. Numerous pictures and videos of the actor stepping out of LA Loca Maria restaurant on Friday night surfaced on social media.

 

For the dinner outing, Padukone was seen in a black dress paired with a denim jacket and white sneakers. She accessorized with a black bag. Her mother, Ujjala Padukone, accompanied her in a rose gold satin shirt and black trousers.

Paparazzi shared a video on Instagram showing Padukone and her family. In the video, Padukone can be seen smiling and laughing with her family after exiting the restaurant. Fans were quick to notice her pregnancy glow, with one commenting, “That new mommy glow. She looks radiant.” Another asked, “Where is Ranveer Singh?” An Instagram user commented, “She looks beautiful.”

Padukone and Singh are expecting their first child in September. She has been spotted in public several times during her pregnancy. Recently, she launched her skincare brand. Before that, Deepika and Ranveer stepped out of home to cast their votes in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

Padukone will next be seen in Singham Again, the third installment of Rohit Shetty’s cop universe. Deepika steps into the role of Lady Singham alongside Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor. She also has the sci-fi epic Kalki 2898 AD, along with Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, and Disha Patani. She is also gearing up for The Intern with Amitabh.

