Salman Khan quits Bigg Boss OTT for film shoot; Anil Kapoor steps in as host

Actor Salman Khan will not be hosting the third season of Bigg Boss OTT, as he has handed over the hosting duties to fellow actor Anil Kapoor.

The controversial reality show is set to return with its third season, but Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will not be at the helm. According to the Hindustan Times, Khan has stepped down from hosting due to his commitment to a film project.

The new season of Bigg Boss OTT will premiere in June. A source revealed that Salman is focused on the preparation for his upcoming film, Sikandar, directed by AR Murugadoss. This commitment is one of the reasons he opted out of hosting the third season of Bigg Boss OTT.

The source added, “Salman is expected to start shooting for Sikandar in June, which has led him to step away from Bigg Boss OTT. Additionally, he felt that continuing as the host might appear repetitive to the audience, as he is already known for hosting the reality show on TV.”

An insider confirmed that Anil Kapoor will be hosting the show this season, bringing his own quirks and trademark wit to the set. The makers hinted at this change through a promo released on Jio Cinema’s official Instagram account. The minute-long announcement ended with a voiceover saying, “Yeh season hoga khaas ekdum jhakaas,” using the term “jhakaas,” which is popularly associated with Kapoor.

“Anil is excited to take on the hosting duties and add his own touch to the show. The change of host aligns with the trend of having a new host for every season,” the source added.

Bigg Boss OTT is a spin-off of the popular Indian reality TV show Bigg Boss. The first season, hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar, premiered in 2021 on Voot, with Divya Agarwal emerging as the winner. Salman Khan replaced Karan Johar as the host for the second season, which aired in 2023, and was won by influencer Elvish Yadav, with Abhishek Malhan as the runner-up. The exact premiere date for Bigg Boss OTT 3 has not yet been announced.