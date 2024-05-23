26.5 C
New York
Friday, May 24, 2024
Subscribe
HomeEntertainmentSalman Khan quits Bigg Boss OTT for film shoot; Anil Kapoor steps...
Entertainment

Salman Khan quits Bigg Boss OTT for film shoot; Anil Kapoor steps in as host

By: vibhuti

Date:

Related stories

Actor Salman Khan will not be hosting the third season of Bigg Boss OTT, as he has handed over the hosting duties to fellow actor Anil Kapoor.

The controversial reality show is set to return with its third season, but Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will not be at the helm. According to the Hindustan Times, Khan has stepped down from hosting due to his commitment to a film project.

The new season of Bigg Boss OTT will premiere in June. A source revealed that Salman is focused on the preparation for his upcoming film, Sikandar, directed by AR Murugadoss. This commitment is one of the reasons he opted out of hosting the third season of Bigg Boss OTT.

The source added, “Salman is expected to start shooting for Sikandar in June, which has led him to step away from Bigg Boss OTT. Additionally, he felt that continuing as the host might appear repetitive to the audience, as he is already known for hosting the reality show on TV.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by JioCinema (@officialjiocinema)

An insider confirmed that Anil Kapoor will be hosting the show this season, bringing his own quirks and trademark wit to the set. The makers hinted at this change through a promo released on Jio Cinema’s official Instagram account. The minute-long announcement ended with a voiceover saying, “Yeh season hoga khaas ekdum jhakaas,” using the term “jhakaas,” which is popularly associated with Kapoor.

“Anil is excited to take on the hosting duties and add his own touch to the show. The change of host aligns with the trend of having a new host for every season,” the source added.

Bigg Boss OTT is a spin-off of the popular Indian reality TV show Bigg Boss. The first season, hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar, premiered in 2021 on Voot, with Divya Agarwal emerging as the winner. Salman Khan replaced Karan Johar as the host for the second season, which aired in 2023, and was won by influencer Elvish Yadav, with Abhishek Malhan as the runner-up. The exact premiere date for Bigg Boss OTT 3 has not yet been announced.

vibhuti
vibhuti

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

[tds_leads input_placeholder="Your email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" pp_checkbox="yes" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLXRvcCI6IjMwIiwibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tdG9wIjoiMTUiLCJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMjUiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3NjgsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6eyJtYXJnaW4tdG9wIjoiMjAiLCJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sImxhbmRzY2FwZV9tYXhfd2lkdGgiOjExNDAsImxhbmRzY2FwZV9taW5fd2lkdGgiOjEwMTksInBob25lIjp7Im1hcmdpbi10b3AiOiIyMCIsImRpc3BsYXkiOiIifSwicGhvbmVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjo3Njd9" display="column" gap="eyJhbGwiOiIyMCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxNSJ9" f_msg_font_family="downtown-sans-serif-font_global" f_input_font_family="downtown-sans-serif-font_global" f_btn_font_family="downtown-sans-serif-font_global" f_pp_font_family="downtown-serif-font_global" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNSIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTEifQ==" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTEifQ==" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" btn_text="Unlock All" btn_bg="#000000" btn_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxOCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE0IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNCJ9" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMCJ9" pp_check_color_a="#000000" f_pp_font_weight="600" pp_check_square="#000000" msg_composer="" pp_check_color="rgba(0,0,0,0.56)" msg_succ_radius="0" msg_err_radius="0" input_border="1" f_unsub_font_family="downtown-sans-serif-font_global" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_input_font_weight="500" f_msg_font_weight="500" f_unsub_font_weight="500"]

Latest stories

Previous article
Kapil Sharma’s comic struggle with English during Ed Sheeran visit revealed in BTS clip
Next article
Brad Pitt deals a ‘crushing blow’ as Los Angeles judge orders Angelina Jolie to produce 8 years of NDAs

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Abortion clinics along the east coast experience longer wait times after Florida law

News 0
Clinics along the East Coast have seen a significant...

Chris Hemsworth honored with star on Hollywood ‘Walk of Fame’

Entertainment 0
The Australian actor Chris Hemsworth, popularly known for his...

Imagine Dragons set to perform at IPL 2024 final

Entertainment 0
Dan Reynolds announced via a Twitter post by Star...

Popular

India and Pakistan advise students in Kyrgyzstan to stay indoors amid violence

News 0
India and Pakistan have advised their students in Bishkek...

22-year-old Kashmiri man makes it to NASA’s ‘Hall of Fame’

Headline news 0
Muneeb Amin Bhat, a 22-year-old techie from the Kulgam...

Diplomats in Canada in tough spot over arrest of four Tamils over war dead commemoration

News 0
The recent detention of four Tamils in Sri Lanka's...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc