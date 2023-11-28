2.3 C
Big fat Indian wedding in air as couple exchange vows on Boeing 747 aircraft

By: Shelbin MS

The wedding season has started and couples are finding unique ways to exchange vows and make their special day even more memorable.

Recently, a Dubai-based Indian couple Vidhi Popley and Hridesh Sainani got married at 30,000 feet in Boeing 747 aircraft. Yes, you read that right!

UAE-based businessman Dilip Pople hosted a grand Indian wedding for his daughter Vidhi in Boeing 747 aircraft. The now-viral clip showed the wedding brigade dancing to “Tune Maari Entriyaan” onboard the aircraft.

The Boeing 747 was transformed into a grand venue for the quintessential big fat Indian wedding of Vidhi and Sainani. Over 300 guests dressed in ethnic wear flew from Dubai to Oman, during which the wedding ceremony unfolded.

There was a designated area for ceremonies as well. A small projector was installed all over the plane so that everyone could watch the wedding festivities.

Vidhi and Hridesh married on November 24. The bride wore a red bridal lehenga and an embroidered dupatta along with a diamond and pearl necklace.

“I am very, very happy to marry my high-school sweetheart, up in the flight. Thanks to Jetex, thanks to everybody. Thanks to both our parents, both our father. We love you,” Hridesh said.

“Dubai is my home and this is the sequel to the wedding in the sky,” Popley said. “I’ve always dreamt of doing this for my daughter and there’s no place better than Dubai as it fulfills all the dreams,” he added.

Interestingly Dilip Pople married his girlfriend Sunita in Air India Airbus A310 in 1994.

