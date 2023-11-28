6.9 C
Tuesday, November 28, 2023
Entertainment

Fashion designer Rohit Bal in critical condition

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Fashion designer Rohit Bal is in the intensive care unit (ICU) of Gurugram’s Medanta Hospital undergoing treatment for cardiac issues and is in critical condition, doctors treating him said on Tuesday.

Bal, a trendsetter in Indian fashion with designs that challenged established norms, is under the supervision of a team led by cardiologist Dr Praveen Chandra at the hospital.

“He is in a critical condition. He was admitted a few days ago. He came with a heart condition that is getting stabilised but he also has infection which is creating the trouble,” Dr. Chandra told PTI.

A family friend said Bal has had a pacemaker for many years.

“It was giving him trouble, so he was taken to Moolchand hospital near his house. He was later shifted to Medanta as they knew his medical history. He is on life support in ICU but we are hoping that he will recover,” he said.

When reached for a comment, his brother Rajesh Bal told PTI, “Just pray for my brother.”

Born in 1986 in Srinagar, Bal carved a niche for himself with his distinctive and innovative designs that seamlessly blend traditional aesthetics with contemporary flair.

He is also known for merging the cultural heritage of India with global fashion trends.

But he has been away from the fashion world for the last few years due to health issues.

