Aryan Khan says it was a ‘learning experience’ directing father Shah Rukh Khan

In a recent interview with GQ, Aryan Khan discussed his experience working with his father, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Aryan, who launched his luxury streetwear brand Dyavol X last year, directed an advertisement featuring his superstar dad.

Reflecting on the collaboration, Aryan stated while interacting with GQ, “It’s always a pleasure and a learning experience. People talk about his work ethic, but experiencing it first-hand was exciting. He has a wealth of knowledge, which makes my job easier.”

Aryan further explained how their brand, known for its edginess, benefits from the collaboration. Shah Rukh Khan brings a sense of maturity to the brand, ensuring a balance between contemporary thinking and a more seasoned perspective.

Aryan highlighted the age-agnostic nature of their brand, catering to a diverse audience, from 10-year-olds to 70-year-olds.

Apart from his venture into fashion, Aryan Khan is also making strides in the entertainment industry. He is currently directing a show featuring Bobby Deol, as revealed by Bobby Deol on Karan Johar’s chat show, Koffee With Karan Season 8, last year. Shah Rukh Khan previously mentioned on David Letterman’s talk show in 2019 that Aryan has no aspirations to become an actor.

