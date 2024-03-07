10.4 C
London
Thursday, March 7, 2024
Subscribe
HomeEntertainmentAryan Khan says it was a ‘learning experience’ directing father Shah Rukh...
Entertainment

Aryan Khan says it was a ‘learning experience’ directing father Shah Rukh Khan

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Entertainment

Karan Johar to host 71st Miss World pegaent in Mumbai

Celebrated filmmaker Karan Johar is set to host the...
Entertainment

Jasdeep Singh Degun becomes first sitar player to win Royal Philharmonic Society Award

Leeds-born sitarist and composer Jasdeep Singh Degun has become...
Entertainment

Critics’ Choice Awards nominations: ’12th Fail’, ‘Kaathal’ vie for best pic honour

The nominations for Critics’ Choice Awards (CCA) 2024 were...
Entertainment

Nitin Sawhney says he suffered heart attack recently

The Award-winning British Indian musician Nitin Sawhney, who had...
Entertainment

‘Enjoy Enjaami’ controversy: AR Rahman distances from music label Maajja

On the third anniversary of the “Enjoy Enjaami” song...

In a recent interview with GQ, Aryan Khan discussed his experience working with his father, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Aryan, who launched his luxury streetwear brand Dyavol X last year, directed an advertisement featuring his superstar dad.

Reflecting on the collaboration, Aryan stated while interacting with GQ, “It’s always a pleasure and a learning experience. People talk about his work ethic, but experiencing it first-hand was exciting. He has a wealth of knowledge, which makes my job easier.”

 

Aryan further explained how their brand, known for its edginess, benefits from the collaboration. Shah Rukh Khan brings a sense of maturity to the brand, ensuring a balance between contemporary thinking and a more seasoned perspective.

Aryan highlighted the age-agnostic nature of their brand, catering to a diverse audience, from 10-year-olds to 70-year-olds.

Apart from his venture into fashion, Aryan Khan is also making strides in the entertainment industry. He is currently directing a show featuring Bobby Deol, as revealed by Bobby Deol on Karan Johar’s chat show, Koffee With Karan Season 8, last year. Shah Rukh Khan previously mentioned on David Letterman’s talk show in 2019 that Aryan has no aspirations to become an actor.

In addition to his endeavours in the fashion industry, Aryan Khan is making strides in entertainment by directing a show featuring Bobby Deol, as revealed on Karan Johar’s chat show, Koffee With Karan Season 8, last year. Addressing Aryan’s career ambitions, Shah Rukh Khan previously mentioned on David Letterman’s talk show in 2019 that Aryan has no desire to become an actor.

 

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Karan Johar to host 71st Miss World pegaent in Mumbai

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Sunak hails impact of British Asians on country’s economy and society

Headline Story 0
Prime minister Rishi Sunak paid tribute to the “incredible...

Kuldeep routs England, openers put India in charge

Cricket 0
India bowled England out for a below-par 218 and...

‘Virdee’: Bradford-set drama set to make Asian casting history

Arts and Culture 0
THE BBC has announced a “truly diverse” cast for...

Popular

UK to block entry of hate preachers, extremists: Report

UK News 0
Hate preachers with extremist Islamist views from countries such...

‘I don’t vote in this country, my husband can and one day, my daughter will,’ says Priyanka Chopra as she and US Vice President...

Entertainment 0
  Priyanka Chopra, who now lives in the United States...

At the age 102, Iris Apfel had 3 million followers and was a fashion legend

Features 0
Renowned for her eclectic style and infectious personality, Iris...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc