Karan Johar to host 71st Miss World pegaent in Mumbai
Entertainment

Karan Johar to host 71st Miss World pegaent in Mumbai

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Celebrated filmmaker Karan Johar is set to host the 71st Miss World. The finale is taking place in India after 28 years.

Miss World’s official Instagram profile announced the same. “We are honored to announce that Karan Johar @karanjohar, a renowned Indian filmmaker, will host the 71st Miss World Festival. He has been the recipient of a lot of film awards, including two National Film Awards. He has also been honoured with the Padma Shri by the Government of India (sic)”, it read.

The 71st Miss World will take place on March 9 in Mumbai at the Jio World Convention Centre at 7.30 pm (IST).

The event will be streamed live on SonyLiv.

Miss India World 2022 Sini Shetty is representing India on the global platform.

Previously, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Manushi Chhillar, Yukta Mookhey, Diana Hayden, and Reita Faria have won the Miss World title for India.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

