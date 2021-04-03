Renowned television actress Rupali Ganguli, who currently plays the title role in Star Plus’ top-rated show Anupama, has contracted the coronavirus. The actress has been tested positive for the virus with mild symptoms and has gone into home isolation.

A couple of weeks ago, her co-star Paras Kalnawat had also tested positive for the coronavirus. While he has now resumed shooting, Ganguli is the latest talent from the hit show to have tested positive for the virus.

The actress took to her Instagram handle and expressed her disappointment over contracting the coronavirus. She also informed that her family and the entire unit of Anupamaa are also undergoing the test to ensure everybody is safe.

“This is the kind of positive I did not want to be. Take care and stay safe everyone and keep showering your love on my family and Anupamaa family. Sorry for letting you and Rudransh down @ashwinkverma, and the entire unit down. Rajan Shahi, despite you taking all the precautions, I do not know how and when I contracted the virus. I have quarantined myself away from my family and other humans. My family has been tested and awaiting results. Please keep them in your prayers. The unit is getting tested too as I write this. Please send out a lot of love, healing and prayers for my family and for my Anupamaa family,” she wrote on social media.

Over the past couple of days, several celebrities from the tinsel town of television have tested positive for Covid-19, including Karan Jotwani, Amar Upadhyay, and Priyal Mahajan. All have been in home isolation since their reports came positive.

